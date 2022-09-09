Drowning Victim Recovered from the Connecticut River

CONTACT:

September 9, 2022

Hanover, NH – On Thursday, September 8, at approximately 1:40 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a missing person. The Norwich, VT Police Department had received a report of a missing man last seen on Wednesday night walking toward a dock on the Connecticut River. After an initial investigation by Norwich police, it was determined that the person had likely fallen into the river.

The NH Fish and Game Dive Team responded to the scene near Wilson’s Landing in Hanover, NH. While the dive team was assembling, the Hanover Fire Department located a point of interest using their side-scan sonar. Hanover Fire Department divers then located the drowning victim at approximately 4:40 p.m. The victim was identified as Harvey Carroll, 44, of Prentiss, MS.

No further information is available at this time.