Natural Vitamins Market to Grow at an Impressive USD 14594.28 million with CAGR of 15.46% by 2029

Natural Vitamins market was valued at USD 8,884.84 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 14594.28 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.4%

Over the years, the health and wellness industry has become a dominant lifestyle value among consumers, profoundly changing consumer behavior toward naturally sourced micronutrients. Natural Vitamins are gaining popularity in various end-user industries, including cosmetics, dietary supplements, functional food and beverage and others due to its multi-functionality and ongoing clean label trend.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Natural Vitamins market was valued at USD 8,884.84 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 14594.28 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Vitamins are essential nutrients for the human body's development and function as well as for a healthy metabolism. Vitamin deficiency in the human body can lead to severe health problems. However, resupply of these nutrients can alleviate symptoms of deficiency. Vitamins A, B, C, D, E, and K are well-known. Thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pantothenic acid (B5), pyridoxal (B6), cobalamin (B12), biotin, and folate/folic acid are the other well-known types of vitamin B.

Drivers

Growing demand from the various end-user industries

Vitamins have found use in a variety of industries, including food and beverages, animal feed, personal care, and pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Vitamin is a carbon-containing nutrient that is necessary for both human and animal bodies. Vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin B5, vitamin B6, vitamin B7, vitamin B9, vitamin B12, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, and vitamin K are among the 13 types of vitamins used in end-use industries. B vitamins are used in a broader range of food and beverage applications, contribute significantly to disease prevention, and are a major driver of the Natural Vitamins market's growth.

Growing health awareness as well as high prevalence of vitamin deficiency

Globally, the number of health-conscious people is growing. Obesity, malnutrition, a weakened immune system, and other health issues are also on the rise. Furthermore, the prevalence of vitamin deficiency is increasing as a result of unscheduled mealtimes, hectic lifestyles, and nutritional loss during food processing. As a result of these factors, people are focusing on getting enough vitamins into their bodies to boost their immunity.

Opportunity

Many companies market their products as non-prescription product that can be used in conjunction with over-the-counter medications. This represents a significant opportunity for the non-prescription supplement industry worldwide as the Natural Vitamins market expands. Growing consumer preference for natural and clean-label products is the best opportunity to increasenatural vitamin demand in end-use industries.

Restraints

The raw material used for Natural Vitamins is derived from various natural sources, resulting in a scarcity of raw material. Furthermore, the high cost of Natural Vitamins is acting as a restraining factor for the Natural Vitamins market. Dietary supplements are subject to specific regulations. This can sometimes make it difficult for companies to obtain approval from authorities, which can challenge the Natural Vitamins market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Natural Vitamins market are:

BASF SE (Germany)

DSM (Netherlands)

ADM (US)

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Glanbia plc (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Vitablend Nederland BV (Netherlands)

(Singapore)

Wright Enrichment Inc. (US)

Adisseo (China)

Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)

Farbest Brands (US)

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. (India)

Vertellus Holdings LLC (US)

Recent Development

In February 2020, DSM, a leading company, decided to invest in a high-tech, fully automated packing line for vitamin C production, which will be used to provide customers with improved traceability, reliability, and quality.

DSM announced in October 2019 that it would produce vitamin B6 in two locations: Xinghuo, China, and Grenzach, Germany.

In June 2018, one of the top key players, ADM, combined a diverse range of animal and human nutrition product lines into a single nutrition business unit that is used for the company's health and wellness business, which includes innovative products such as Novatol Vitamin E 1490PH.

Core Objective of Natural Vitamins Market:

Every firm in the Natural Vitamins market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Size of the Natural Vitamins market and growth rate factors.

Important changes in the future Natural Vitamins Market

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Natural Vitamins Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Natural Vitamins top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

The Natural Vitamins market is segmented on the basis of ingredient type, form, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Ingredient type

Vitamin B

Vitamin E

Vitamin D

Vitamin C

Vitamin A

Vitamin K

On the basis of ingredient type, the natural vitamin market is segmented into vitamin B, vitamin E, vitamin D, vitamin C, vitamin A and vitamin K.

Form

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of form, the Natural Vitamins market is segmented into liquid and powder

Application

Food and beverages

Feed

Personal care products

Others

On the basis of application, the Natural Vitamins market is segmented into food and beverages, feed, personal care products and others.

Distribution channel

Supermarket

Direct

Modern trade

Hypermarket

Convenience stores

Pharmaceuticals

Departmental stores

Online

On the basis of distribution channel, the Natural Vitamins market is segmented into offline and online.

The Natural Vitamins market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, ingredient type, form, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Natural Vitamins market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the Natural Vitamins market due to a large share of the U.S. market due to the increased consumption of Natural Vitamins in powder form. Since powder form has a longer shelf life than liquid form. Germany dominates the European Natural Vitamins market due to the high consumption of Natural Vitamins in the powder form in the daily routine because powdered Natural Vitamins are easier to transport than liquid Natural Vitamins. China dominates the Asia-Pacific Natural Vitamins market due to its large population, which is more interested in consuming a high amount of natural vitamin supplements.

