Whiting Fleet Wash Systems Hires Industry Leader
"Lex has hit the ground running and we hope you reach out to him for Whiting specific wash products.”ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiting Systems announce investment in hiring industry leader Lex Jensen to manage western states growth. In this hire, Whiting will add to it's already robust consultants around the world. The Whiting family welcomes Lex Jensen and his skill sets as the new western states manager.
— Russ Whiting
Whiting Systems Inc, the industry leading provider of large vehicle fleet washing solutions, is excited to have Lex join the team. Lex brings with him over 20 years of vehicle washing experience, having served as the president and owner of Jet Stream Industries, a supplier of automated wash equipment maintenance and service. He is also the past owner of a car wash chain in the northern Utah area. Lex's wash industry experience coupled with his engineering degree and business education will help Whiting expand superior customer service in the West from Whiting's new distribution hub in Salt Lake City. Lex's prior management experience with Bayliner Boats, and most recently president of major jet stream provider will help with all customer fleet wash systems.
"We look forward to continued growth in the western states with Lex's follow through and industry knowledge." said Greg Jenkins COO for Whiting Systems. "Lex will be responsible for growth of our internal autonomous trailer wash out, fleet, bus, RV, and coach wash all the while providing leading cleaning chemicals to Whiting's customers." Jenkins continued.
"Whiting systems expects great things in the Western states with the addition of Lex." said Russ Whiting President CEO. "We are especial excited with the amount of refrigerated haulers, food haulers, in the area and our SmartWashout® internal autonomous trailer wash out. " "Lex has hit the ground running and we hope you reach out to him for Whiting specific wash products." said Russ. "Our service network continues to be one of our greatest advantages, allowing us to address our customers’ needs very quickly." Whiting continued.
About Whiting Systems Inc.:
Whiting Systems, Inc., founded in 1974, is a global leader in providing transportation disinfecting and fleet wash systems to the leading semi truck, train, bus and commercial transit companies in the world. Whiting’s accounts include all major rental companies, airline industry, passenger rail, bus transit, and commercial carriers. WSI caters to a broad spectrum of clientele and all their needs including sanitation and occupant’s health and safety. With over 1000 locations in the Continental United States, South America, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Middle East and the United Kingdom, Whiting Systems, Inc. is the industry leader for transportation image and hygiene.
Jason Richard Rhoads
Whiting Systems, Inc. - Alexander, AR
+1 800-542-9031
info@whitingsystems.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Whiting Systems Agriculture Fleet Wash