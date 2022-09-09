EASA Safety Manager NP Courses for Operations, Part 145 & Part CAMO Safety Managers

Submit Release
Sofema Online supports the role of Safety Managers across Part 145, Part CAMO, and Operations organisations

SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presented by Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com

Introduction: Sofema Online Provides Multiple Online training courses in support of the role of Safety Manager across a number of organisations:

» Safety Manager EASA Operator I.A.W. Regulation 965/2012
» Safety Manager EASA Part 145 Aircraft Maintenance Organisation Regulation I.A.W 1321/2014
» Safety Manager EASA Part CAMO I.A.W Regulation 1321/2014

CAMO Safety Manager Special Package – Initial

This package is offered to meet the specific needs of the CAMO Safety Manager and covers all relevant aspects including the mandatory SMS elements (assumes the SM has previously completed Initial Human Factors training) to ensure the delegates cover in sufficient depth, every aspect to be able to demonstrate compliance with EASA GM2 145.A.30 (e) HF & SMS Training Requirements - More details

The Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma helps the delegate demonstrate a high level of knowledge across multiple subject areas within a core business unit.

The Sofema Online Learning Diploma provides the delegate with the ability to demonstrate to their employer or future employer that they have achieved a basic understanding of the subject matter across a range of related topics.

Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers Learning Path Diploma

By completing this program the delegates demonstrate Safety Management System Competence and are able to qualify within their organisation for a Safety Management System Role

» Sofema Online is pleased to provide a program of training specifically focused on the needs of the Safety Professional within the airline operations environment, completion of this training program will qualify for an Additional Hard Copy Diploma Certificate.

The Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers Learning Path Diploma is available on this page

EASA Part 145 Safety Management System Learning Path Diploma

Sofema Online is pleased to provide the delegates with the opportunity to complete the EASA Part 145 Safety Management Learning Diploma.

» Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma helps for competence growth!
» Provides the ability to demonstrate a high level of knowledge across multiple subject areas within a core business unit.

The EASA Part 145 Safety Management System Learning Path Diploma is available here

"Open" and "In-Company" classroom or webinar courses are available at www.sassofia.com. Sofema also provides 250+ online courses at www.sofemaonline.com. Further questions are addressed at team@sassofia.com

