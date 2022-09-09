Nootropics Market Expected to Hit USD 30.75 Billion by 2029

Nootropics Market Growing at a Tremendous CAGR of 13.85 % During 2022-2029

Nootropics Market survey report, industry trends are put together on macro level with which clients can figure out market landscape and possible future issues about Healthcare industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nootropics market was valued at USD 10.90 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 30.75 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.85% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (France)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Cephalon A/S (Denmark)

The market drivers analysed in this report are consumer demand, government policy and demand which makes consumer to buy product thereby leads to market growth and development.

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

Nootropics are supplements, smart medications, psychological enhancers, pharmaceuticals, or other substances that can help people with good health improve their cognitive function, specifically executive functions, motivation, creativity, and memory. These are available in both prescription as well as non-prescription forms. Prescription nootropics are drugs that are used to treat conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and narcolepsy. Non-prescription medicines are used to improve concentration and brain performance rather than to treat ailments.

In recent years, the nootropics market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Nootropics help the brain focus, which is very useful for athletes. As a result, businesses have targeted these customers carefully. For instance, Koios, a nootropic beverage company based in Colorado, promotes its products by hiring elite athletes for advertisements and supporting well-known e-sports teams. Citicoline, Choline bitartrate, Alpha-GPC, Caffeine, and N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine are examples of naturally produced nootropics that aid in focus enhancement. To meet the overwhelming demand from consumers, goods makers have started releasing new products.

Global Nootropics Market Scope:-

The nootropics market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type:

Over-the-counter (OTC)

L-theanine

Creatine

Phenotropil

Others

Prescription

Ritalin

Adderall

Provigil

Piracetam

Others

Natural

Homemade

Others

Indication:

Productivity and Study

Socialising

Exercise and Health

Wellbeing

Others

Dosage form:

Tablets

Capsules

Injections

Others

Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Others

End-Users:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Nootropics Market, By Region:

Global Nootropics market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Nootropics market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Nootropics market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

Nootropics Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rise in the prevalence of COVID-19

The rising prevalence of COVID-19 across the globe is a major factor driving the nootropics market's growth rate. The COVID-19 pandemic contributed significantly to the increase in demand for nootropics, as consumers' preferences for brain-health enhancing supplements, drinks, and bars to improve their cognitive health evolved. Furthermore, because to the COVID-19 pandemic, various entrepreneurs and retailers gained from online nootropics sales.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of nootropics market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the nootropics market. Additionally, high demand for organic nootropics including coffee and supplements and natural ingredients such as arctic root, Brahmi, ginseng, turmeric, and pine bark will result in the expansion of the nootropics market. Along with this, rising geriatric population and surging demand for brain boosters and smart drugs will enhance the market's growth rate.

Report Coverage:

It envisages Porter’s five forces analysis for precise market prediction.

It incorporates a SWOT analysis of the market.

It highlights various restraints to market growth and suggests strategies to overcome them.

It showcases the various strategies adopted by key market players to acquire growth.

It highlights the latest industry developments.

Market Definition:

Nootropics has been developed in the current years. They are purely an expansion of technology meant to help enhance the diagnosis of ailments. The Nootropics are known to be accompanied by computer-aided auscultation programs or software that aid in the recording and visualizing the sounds for accurate and early diagnosis of the disease condition.

