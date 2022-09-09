Greenhouse Horticulture Market with 17.4% CAGR 2022-2029, Leading Players, Segmentation, Development, Dynamics

Greenhouse Horticulture Market

greenhouse horticulture market which was valued at 17.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 63.12 billion by 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenhouse horticulture is the most common method of developing harvests inside an organized asylum to provide crops with different growing conditions. This strategy aids in the protection of crops from pests, diseases, and extreme weather conditions. When compared to conventional crop creation procedures, greenhouse horticulture is generally well-accepted all over the world.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the greenhouse horticulture market which was valued at 17.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 63.12 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Greenhouse horticulture is growing crops in a transparent structure to provide the plants with a customized growth environment. Greenhouses can change environmental parameters like light, humidity, temperature, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions while also protecting crops from pests.

Some of the major players operating in the Greenhouse Horticulture market are:

Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Rough Brothers, Inc (U.S), LOGIQS BV (Netherland), Hort Americas (U.S), Netafim (Israel), Priva Holding BV (Netherlands), Richel Group (U.S), Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV (Netherlands), Top Greenhouses (Israel), Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV (Netherlands), Batenburg Techniek (Netherlands), DALSEM (Netherlands), Certhon (Netherlands)

Important Facts about This Market Report:-

This research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market based on evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Scope

The greenhouse horticulture market is segmented on the basis of material, product, technology and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Material

Plastic

Glass

Product

Grow Bags

Greenhouse Films

Wind Break and Shelter Nets

Horticulture Twines



Technology

Heating System

Cooling System

Others

Application

Edibles

Ornamentals

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Greenhouse horticulture market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country material, product, technology and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Greenhouse horticulture market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe is currently the largest greenhouse horticulture market, accounting for the largest share of global revenue. The Netherlands is the world leader in greenhouse horticulture, accounting for a sizable portion of the global flower industry. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to account for a comparatively higher revenue share in the global greenhouse horticulture market over the next few years, owing to the market's significant contribution from China and other developing countries in the region. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa market is expected to remain a major revenue contributor to the global market over the forecast period

Highlights following key factors:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions

Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy

SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats

Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company

Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company

Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company

Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company

Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years of history

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in adoption of horticulture practices

Significant increase in the agriculture business, as well as the increasing adoption of sustainable horticulture methods, are two key factors driving market growth. In addition, the development of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled lighting systems is propelling the market growth.

Adoption of robotic technologies by the farmers

Photoperiodic and supplemental lighting in horticulture lighting solutions stimulates photosynthesis in plants. These LED-based solutions can also be remotely adjusted, collect data using machine learning (ML) algorithms, and longer operational life.

Significant increase in the agriculture business, as well as the increasing adoption of sustainable horticulture methods, are two key factors driving market growth. Farmers and other horticulture workers detect diseases and pests in produce using sensor technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Other factors, such as significant R&D and the implementation of favourable government regulations to support greenhouse horticulture, are likely to fuel the market even more.

Due to an increase in the number of applications for the manufacturing of other chemicals. The market for trihydroxy-butyrophenone feed is predicted to grow fast throughout the forecast period. The revenue growth of the trihydroxy-butyrophenone feed market would be influenced by increased demand for personal care and cosmetic goods. Another important factor is the growing concern about animal health to prevent disease outbreaks, which will dampen the growth rate of the trihydroxy-butyrophenone feed market.

Opportunity

Due to a continual increase in flower consumption, floriculture has become one of the most important commercial trades in agriculture. As a result, commercial floriculture has evolved into a high-tech activity carried out in a regulated climatic environment. In emerging countries like India, floriculture is seen as a high-growth industry. In terms of export, commercial floriculture is becoming increasingly important.

Restraints

Greenhouse crops require specific environmental conditions to thrive. To grow, they need optimal light and water quality. The levels of nutrition plants need should be constantly managed and gradually adjusted to the appropriate levels based on the growth stage of each crop. Monitoring and accuracy of natural resources and nutrients are critical in producing greenhouse crops. This necessitates a thorough understanding of the crop, weather conditions and the optimal needs of the crops. As a result, a skilled farmer can usually grow these crops successfully. Other considerations include proper watering system design and supplemental lighting. These come at a high cost and necessitate skills, which are difficult for traditional farmers, particularly in developing countries.

However, a growing environmental concern will pose additional challenges to market growth. Furthermore, a lack of technological innovations and production facilities will act as significant restraints, slowing the growth rate of the trihydroxy-butyrophenone feed market.

This Greenhouse horticulture market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the greenhouse horticulture market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Greenhouse Horticulture Market

The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacts agriculture's overall supply chain and, as a result, the commercial greenhouse market. Many growers have lost distribution in stores and are either reducing their stock or closing their doors entirely. Shipping and trucking companies are in high demand. However, the supply is very limited as fewer people leave their homes for errands and purchases. Consumers have panic-purchased from grocery stores and retailers, causing businesses to constantly make shipments to replenish their shelves. However, because of the supply-chain disruption, many greenhouse growers are struggling to send their stock out. This is a disadvantage for commercial greenhouse suppliers because their supply chain is not equipped to serve the customers.

Strategic Points Covered in Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction, the basic information of the Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market & product overview

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope of the Greenhouse Horticulture Market

Chapter 3: Greenhouse Horticulture Market Dynamics- driving growth factors, disruptive forces, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities

Chapter 4: Market Factor Analysis, Greenhouse Horticulture Market Value Chain, PESTEL & PORTER Model, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 5: Player Analysis; Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis of Greenhouse Horticulture Market, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping, BCG Matrix & Company Profiling

Chapter 6: Displaying Market Revenue Size by Type, application /vertical or end users, other Segments

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by countries further broken down by countries

Chapter 8: Research Methodology

Chapter 9: Data Source

