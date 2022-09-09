Chainsaw Market Size, Share, Growth [2022] | Market Demand, New Development | Databridgemarketresearch.com

Global Chainsaw Market

chainsaw market which was growing at a value of 5.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 23.43 billion by 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chainsaws can do more than just cut trees. The increased use of chainsaws in construction activities and increased demand from farm and lawn owners drive up market demand. Many industry participants are developing electrical chainsaws with high power output to be more effective and environmentally friendly. A chainsaw is a portable, handheld mechanical tool used primarily for cutting wood and wood-related products. It cuts with teeth attached to a rotating chain that runs along a guide bar that is connected to a small cylinder for gasoline or battery power.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the chainsaw market which was growing at a value of 5.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 23.43 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 21.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, technological advancements and patent analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Chainsaw Market

Most of the world's primary markets have been impacted by the COVID-19 explosion. COVID-19 has a negative impact on the target market. North America has the largest chainsaw market, but supply and demand have decreased due to the spread of coronavirus and lockout situations in the United States. COVID-19 has hampered the growth of the target industry in developed and developing economies worldwide due to supply chain instability, volatility in raw material supply, insufficient manpower in manufacturing facility, and low demand for end-use customers. COVID-19, on the other hand, is increasingly resolving the situation, and most companies are starting their facilities at full capacity.

Some of the major players operating in the Chainsaw market are:

Makita U.S.A. Inc (U.S.)

STIHL (Germany)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery (China)

STANLEY Infrastructure (U.S.)

Oregon tool Inc. (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Husqvarna Group (Netherlands)

ECHO Incorporeated (U.S.)

Remington Arms Company, L.L.C. (U.S.)

Briggs & Stratton (U.S.)

Craftsman (U.S.)

QVTOOLS (U.S.)

T.T.I., Inc. (U.S.)

Global Chainsaw Market Scope

The chainsaw market is segmented based on product, bar length and use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Gasoline-powered

Gas-powered

Electric-powered

Bar length

Below 16 inch

16-18 inch

Above 18 inch

Use

Tree Felling

Bucking

Pruning

Wood Carving

Ice Sculpting

Construction

Chainsaw Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The chainsaw market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, bar length and use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the chainsaw market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the chainsaw market due to rising demand for chainsaws in the region's furniture and construction sectors, particularly in the United States of America. Asia Pacific is expected to have a notable growth rate due to its large share of the commercial construction market.

Research Methodology: Global Chainsaw Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The stage includes the obtainment of market information or related data through various sources and strategies. It includes examining and planning all the data acquired from the past advance. It likewise envelops the examination of information inconsistencies seen across different information sources. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Chainsaw Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for wooden goods which is leading to increase in the rate of deforestation

Rising levels of urbanisation, combined with an increasing rate of deforestation for infrastructure development, are currently driving market growth. Furthermore, rising consumer living standards and a growing emphasis on interior design drive demand for wood-based flooring, panels, roofing, etc. In line with this, rising per capita spending on high-end and premium wooden furniture is increasing the use of chainsaws in furniture manufacturing applications.

Implementation of labour safety regulations and technological advancements in chainsaw technology

Implementing stringent government labour safety regulations to prevent injuries and mishaps has resulted in the emergence of compact and lightweight product variants. Furthermore, the shifting consumer preference away from traditional gasoline-powered chainsaws and toward eco-friendly alternatives such as battery-powered and electric chainsaws will drive the market even further.

Opportunity

Firms in the target industry focus on business growth through strategies such as advanced product launches, capacity expansion, and heavy production investments in their facilities, which are expected to flourish soon as the global chain-saw market grows. This trend is expected to expand the global chainsaw industry over the next ten years. Furthermore, demand for furniture and construction sectors will drive chainsaw growth in the coming years.

Restraints

High raw material prices, as well as increasing restrictions and regulatory bans, will act as market restraints for the growth of chainsaw during the forecast period. Less product awareness will act as a restraint further challenging the growth of the chainsaw market during the forecast period.

