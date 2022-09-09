Axle ai and Symply team up for joint media storage solutions at IBC 2022; object storage now on premise

Axle AI and Symply announce joint solutions at IBC, Hall 7 Stand D.20 axledit browser interface

Axledit 1.2 collaborative cloud editing software to support the new SymplyPERIFERY S3 native object storage appliance at Stand 7.D20

The performant nature of SymplyPERIFERY object storage means that it can be easily be used with axledit for hybrid cloud scenarios - it's a great combination” — Nick Warburton, VP of Symply

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI and Global Distribution Symply have teamed up at IBC to present a joint solution for housing and managing large amounts of media content. Earlier this year, Axle launched axledit, a revolutionary cloud MAM with integrated collaborative video editing. With today’s announcement, axledit now extends its reach directly to hybrid cloud scenarios that include highly scalable on-premise object stores. The companies are exhibiting in Hall 7, Stand D.20.

axledit's unique collaboration features allow not only browser-based media search and review and approval by producers and clients, but also simultaneous editing sessions with a shared view of timelines. This capability is especially important in a world where remote work has become not only accepted, but the overwhelming choice of content professionals industrywide.

SymplyPERIFERY, powered by DataCore, offers unmatched versatility for media asset preservation. Using the appliance, media companies can offload content from their primary online storage system (i.e., SAN or NAS) to a local archive for short- and long-term reuse and re-monetization. “The performant nature of SymplyPERIFERY means that it can be easily be used with axledit for hybrid cloud scenarios,” says Nick Warburton VP at Symply.

Pricing and availability

axledit is available immediately on a monthly licensed basis; the Enterprise version is required to provide integration with SymplyPERIFERY Object. Other available tiers are $10 per user per month, and $50 per user per month. Complete, private instances of the axledit cloud back end are also available on request for clients such as content studios who wish to have a ‘walled garden’ version specific to their network.

All axledit and axle ai 2022 products are available through axle ai’s reseller/integrator network, featuring leading integrators such as Malaysia’s iPSB (axle’s preferred partner in the APAC region).

About Axle AI, Inc.

Axle AI (https://www.axle.ai) - We make media smarter. Axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Our solutions have helped over 800 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content. Axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle AI, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in video editing and media management. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH accelerator, Overkill Ventures and Quake Capital. Learn more at www.axle.ai and www.axledit.com

About Symply

Symply started out in 2016 with a basic philosophy: design and build the best workflow-enhancement and storage solutions for the media and entertainment industry, Apple, and SMB users regardless of company size. Since then, we grew and were acquired, but the philosophy remains the same. Symply’s parent company, Global Distribution, continues that mission to work with world-class manufacturing, but small enough to ensure we deliver personal attention to every customer. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK with offices in the US, Europe and Asia. Our approach allows us to think globally and act locally, providing the best customer service we can offer. Learn more at www.gosymply.com

axledit