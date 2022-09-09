Home Pacific Resort Group wins five World Travel Awards 2022

Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) receives multiple awards in the World Travel Awards 2022.

All four properties recognised in ‘Oceania’ and ‘Cook Islands’ categories.

These prestigious awards are in their 29th year of recognising the pinnacle of hospitality and tourism operators around the world.

Pacific Resort Hotel Group is thrilled to be recognised and awarded across all its independent, character-infused resorts at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2022 (WTA).

Independently hailed by the Wall Street Journal as the “Travel industry’s equivalent to the Oscars”, the World Travel Awards are the most comprehensive and prominent awards program in the global travel industry today.

Voted by travel professionals, media and guests worldwide, this honour recognises Pacific Resort Hotel Group as the very best of the best in the Cook Islands!

PRHG have been awarded in the following World Travel Award categories:

Oceania’s Leading Boutique Resort 2022: Pacific Resort Rarotonga, Cook Islands

Oceania’s Leading Resort 2022: Pacific Resort Aitutaki, Cook Islands

Cook Islands’ Leading Boutique Hotel 2022: Little Polynesian

Cook Islands’ Leading Resort 2022: Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Cook Islands’ Leading Villa Resort 2022: Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa

The Oceania region defined in these awards includes Australia, New Zealand, Cook Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, French Polynesia, and Samoa among other Pacific nations.

For more information on the World Travel Awards, please click here.