Automotive Sensors Market Size worth USD 52.62 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 9.12% - Data Bridge Market Research

Automotive Sensors Market

Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Automotive Sensors Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Automotive Sensors Market value would stand tall by USD 52.62 billion by 2028, will exhibit a CAGR of 9.12%. Surging number of collaborations among vehicle original equipment manufacturers and sensor manufacturers, rise in the advancements in production technology and increasing application of automotive sensors for a wide range of applications such as powertrain, chassis, exhaust, safety and control, body electronics, telematics, and others are the major factors attributable to the growth of automotive sensors market.

An all-inclusive Automotive Sensors Market report can be explored in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type and application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This market survey report is an outcome of incessant efforts lead by clued-up forecasters, innovative analysts and bright researchers who indulge in detailed and attentive research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. The persuasive Automotive Sensors report also conducts wide-ranging study about different market segments and regions.

Automotive Sensors Market Overview:

Increased focus on the technological advancements and rising demand for vehicle display technology will emerge as the major market growth driving factors. Growth in the demand for electrification in the automotive industry will further aggravate the market value. Rise in the demand and production of vehicles especially in the developing economies is other factor bolstering growth of the market. Growing popularity of hybrid and electric cars will further carve the way for the growth of the market.

This automotive sensors market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on automotive sensors market, contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Sensors Market includes:

* NXP Semiconductors

* STMicroelectronics

* Infineon Technologies AG

* TE Connectivity

* Texas Instruments Incorporated

* Sensata Technologies

* Littelfuse

* Robert Bosch GmbH

* Continental AG

* BorgWarner

* Analog Devices

* DENSO CORPORATION

* Autoliv

* Maxim Integrated

* Hitachi Astemo Americas

* GMS Instruments BV

* Broadcom

* Piher Sensors & Controls

* Elmos Semiconductor SE

Global Automotive Sensors Market Scope and Market Size

The automotive sensors market is segmented on the basis of sensor type, vehicle type, application, and technology. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

* The automotive sensors market on the basis of sensor type has been segmented as temperature sensors, pressure sensors, position sensors, oxygen sensors, nox sensors, speed sensors, inertial sensors, image sensors, and other sensors. Inertial sensors segment is sub-segmented into accelerometers and gyroscopes. Image sensors segment is sub-segmented into CMOS and CCD. Other sensors segment is sub-segmented into radar sensors, ultrasonic sensors, rain sensors, relative humidity sensors, proximity sensors, particulate matter sensors and lidar sensors.

* Based on vehicle type, the automotive sensors market has been segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

* On the basis of application, automotive sensors market has been segmented into powertrain, chassis, exhaust, safety and control, body electronics, telematics, and others.

* On the basis of technology, automotive sensors market has been segmented into micro-electro-mechanical systems and nano-electro-mechanical systems.

Global Automotive Sensors Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the automotive sensors market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the automotive sensors market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period owing to the rising focus towards the adoption of advanced technologies. Asia-Pacific will however, score the highest CAGR for this period. This is because of the rising demand and production of vehicles especially in the emerging economies like India and China.

The country section of the automotive sensors market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Content: Global Automotive Sensors Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Automotive Sensors Market Report

Part 03: Global Automotive Sensors Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automotive Sensors Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automotive Sensors Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

