Cocoa and Chocolate Market is Projected to Reach USD 115.91 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2029

Cocoa and Chocolate Market Size to Reach USD 115.91 billion with CAGR of 5.7% by 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "Global Cocoa and Chocolate Market"

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cocoa and chocolate market was valued at USD 74.39 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 115.91 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Access PDF Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cocoa-and-chocolate-market

Market Overview:-

Cocoa is a substance made from the seeds of the cocoa tree. Although it originated in Latin America, cocoa is now grown in nearly every tropical region, from West and Central Africa to Asia and Oceania. Cocoa seeds are used to produce a range of products such as cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder.

Cocoa is an unadulterated form of chocolate. Chocolate is made from cocoa beans and has gone through the same manufacturing process as cocoa. However, cocoa butter is not removed from chocolate. Cocoa butter contributes to chocolate's smoother and richer consistency.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report: Cemoi Chocolatier (France), Republica del Cacao (Ecuador), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Mars Incorporated (U.S.), Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (Japan), Guittard Chocolate Co. (U.S.), Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. (U.S.),, Varihona Inc. (France), Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Alpezzi Chocolate SA De CV (Mexico), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), Olam International Ltd. (Singapore), Tcho Ventures Inc. (U.S.), The Hershey Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Blommer Chocolate Company (U.S.), Foley's Candies LP (Canada), Puratos Group Nv (Belgium), Ferrero International S.A. (Italy)

Access Full 350 Pages PDF Research Document @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cocoa-and-chocolate-market

Cocoa and Chocolate Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing awareness about benefits of cocoa and chocolate

The growing awareness of the health benefits of consuming cocoa-rich products drives the growth of the cocoa and chocolate market. Cocoa helps reduce hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome, protection against sunburn, and other health benefits to the human body. Cocoa also contains polyphenols, which serve to protect bodily tissues from oxidative stress and related diseases such as cancer and inflammation. These factors are also propelling the cocoa and chocolate markets forward.

Growing demand for cocoa based products

Increased demand for chocolate and related products such as milk chocolate, sweet chocolate, and dark chocolate, and advertising by manufacturers to increase brand recognition, are driving the growth of the cocoa and chocolate market. Progresses in commercial farming techniques are used to produce cocoa, which is expected to increase supply and thus improve growth prospects in the future.

Opportunity

Theo bromine, which is found in cocoa powder, helps to reduce inflammation and protects against serious diseases. As cocoa contains a high concentration of phytonutrients while being low in fat and sugar, the calories obtained from cocoa powder are rich in beneficial compounds. Raw products are often less processed and healthier because they are made from agitated, dried, unroasted cacao beans. Nonetheless, dark chocolate with at least 70% cacao is a good source of antioxidants and minerals, creating a huge market opportunity.

Restraints

The market's growth is hampered by volatile cocoa prices and limited cocoa production. Cacao products, such as unsweetened cocoa powder, nibs, and dark chocolate, are high in minerals. Raw cacao goods that have been minimally processed contain less or no added sugar and are higher in antioxidants than those that have been heavily processed, which is impeding market growth.

This cocoa and chocolate market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

The cocoa and chocolate market is segmented on the basis of chocolate type, cocoa type, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Chocolate type

Dark

White

Filled

Milk

Cocoa type

Cocoa beans

Cocoa butter

Cocoa powder & cake

Cocoa liquor & paste

Cocoa nibs

Others

Application

Confectionary

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Distribution channel

Sales Channel

Distributors

Traders

Dealers

