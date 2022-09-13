6 New Management Books and 1 Test Prep Book launched in August

Vibrant Publishers launched 7 books in the month of August! Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The month of August was a pat-on-the-back for Vibrant Publishers as it marked the successful launch of 7 books! Out of the 7 books, 6 books are part of the Self-Learning Management Series and 1 book is part of the Test Prep Series by Vibrant Publishers.

The management books are written by industry experts like Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven, Jaquina Gilbert, Management Consultant Kalpesh Ashar, and Prof. Amlan Ray. The authors have written the books in a clear and comprehensible manner, covering the most vital concepts of the subjects and illustrating their use in the real world. Their aim is to give access to essential knowledge of the subjects to beginners and professionals alike.

The newly launched books in the Self-Learning Management series are Business Plan Essentials You Always Wanted To Know, Microeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know, Financial Accounting Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (5e), Financial Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (5e), Cost Accounting and Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (5e), and Diversity In The Workplace Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. These books are filled with practical examples, case studies, quizzes, and online resources that will help learners to grasp the concepts all by themselves. The online resources include templates of business plans, cost and revenue calculation charts, income and balance sheets, and much more that will help learners to implement their learnings in the real world.

David Fogarty, the Chief Marketing Analytics Officer at Evernorth Corporation says that “Business Plan Essentials is essential for new entrepreneurs looking to start a business as well as experienced business executives looking to expand into new areas within an

existing enterprise.”

When Denean Robinson, Adjunct Faculty Member at University of Maryland read a review copy of Diversity In The Workplace Essentials, she found it to be "a great, in-depth, and insightful book.” She goes on to add further that “the book shows a step-by-step view of how leaders must sincerely value a variety of opinions, and how organizational culture must encourage openness and make workers feel valued. For any organization that is looking to understand how diversity in the workplace looks and feels, I highly recommend this once in a lifetime book gem."

These books will be of great use to entrepreneurs, professionals, and students to strengthen their fundamentals of the subjects.

Along with the above books, GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme from the Test Prep series was also launched in August. It is specially designed to give focused practice of the Quantitative Reasoning section to test-takers. It has 520 practice questions of different types like Numeric Entry, Multiple Choice Single Answer, Multiple Choice Multiple Answer, Data Analysis & Quantitative Comparison. The best part about the book is that it has detailed solutions to all the questions so that test-takers can comprehend the problems and learn to tackle them in the actual GRE test.

“GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme is thoughtfully organized and easy to use. All problems have step-by-step explanations and are very easy to follow. I highly recommend this book for students wanting to be well-prepared for the Quantitative Reasoning portion of the GRE General Test,” says Laura Mischke, Head of Adult Services, Bellevue Public Library.

The books can be purchased from www.vibrantpublishers.com, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and most other marketplaces.

