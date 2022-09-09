Pbody Blaque’s Controversial New Book Showcases How To Survive Our New Normal
'NYC Health Beck & Call A State Of Wellbeing' is the recalibration needed to thrive in the new world
I guarantee you will think outside the box after reading this book.”BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Has the world not felt the same for the past few years? While the earth has not changed, the world has a new set of rules that may have some people in a constant state of terror. This author knows we're in a new normalcy where fear, isolation, depression, obesity & phobias are dominating. Pbody Blaque introduces the new self-help guide for the “new normal”. 'NYC Health Beck & Call A State Of Wellbeing' by Pbody Blaque is a self-help health book created for those who need to recalibrate their state of being. The book is currently available exclusively on Amazon Kindle or paperback.
— Pbody Blaque
'NYC Health Beck & Call A State Of Wellbeing' was written for four reasons according to the author: dedication, inspiration, imagination, and determination. The book highlights the four areas or "stages" to focus on when practicing what is read. The four stages are Physical, Mental, Emotional, and Spiritual. Readers will learn the importance of cleansing, un-programming the mind, creating emotional conviction, and creating serenity within their own being. It is the author's belief of creating a marriage between all of these stages to enhance your life.
Beyond the four stages, the guide also takes a deep dive into foods we consume that may do more harm than good, and health-related organizations. An excerpt from the guide states, “I guarantee you will think outside the box after reading this book.” Pbody Blaque structured the publication to be reader-friendly and easy to digest. Definitions and explanations are available to the reader within the text. Readers will not find uncredited opinions in this book. While there are anecdotal references, the author has spent time finding the data and research that gives credibility to his practices. "I'm not just the author, but a client, and will show how to be your own greatest hero," Pbody states. He continues, “My methods are Ageless, with no side effects.”
Pbody Blaque is transparent with the reader in this self-help guide. With the goal of connecting to all those committed to enhancing their reality, Pbody showcases that “the dedication” portion goes beyond just names. Seekers will get a brief on all of those part of the author's journey as they are mentioned throughout the publication.
It is Pbody’s hope that the reader adds what is mentioned in 'NYC Health Beck & Call A State Of Wellbeing’ into their daily lives for the practices to work. Get the self-help guide today digitally or delivered in paperback by visiting the Pbody Blaque’s Amazon page.
About 'NYC Health Beck & Call A State Of Wellbeing’
This book is about how someone defeated many issues that plagued us as a result of The Pandemic Of March 2020. It's a Self Help Health Book, using natural methods & principles. From wrapping bodies that died of Covid-19, to helping people see another day, a man known as Pbody Blaque reveals how he prevented many things he feels still affect people today, as of 2022 and beyond. He states, "These are things that I've done, and hope it works for you." He believes we're in this New Normalcy where Fear, Isolation, Depression, Obesity & Phobias are all on the rise. "I'm not just the author, but a client and will show how to be your own greatest hero," he says.
In his book, he touches on things like A Steam Treatment that has been known to kill viruses, Foods that you should not combine, The three foods that are hard to digest, The six fatty tissues in your body where toxins are found, How to naturally beautify the body's largest organ, A method that has been known to rid trauma in minutes, The best low resistance thing you can use to feel better, The number one thing that has been known to stop depression without medications, and more. He further touches on valuable information such as; The four metals that we're exposed to daily causing health problems, The three classes of parasites that cause disease and how to be free of them, The seven areas in you that must be taken care of in order to function properly, and the one most important part of your body that must be protected at all cost. Included are bonus organic recipes. He gives opinions, data, and facts to those who want a different approach to health.
