Cal Dental USA and Dentis Implants Strike a Deal to Deliver Quality Implant Services to a Wider Market
Cal Dental USA is partnering with Seoul, South Korea-based dental Implant organization Called Dentis.
— James Jones
Collaborations between two thriving organizations can strengthen initiatives as they combine their resources. Being able to combine two organizations' resources means having the potential to reach a wider target faster and more systematically. For these very same reasons, Cal Dental USA is partnering with Seoul, South Korea-based dental Implant organization Called Dentis. The exclusive partnership between Dentis & Cal Dental offices is considered one of the biggest collaborations for the company in the Western States.
"Cal Dental USA's main objective is to find ways through productive partnerships such as this to bring affordable services as well as provide clean and pleasant offices with excellent customer service to the communities in Los Angeles and Orange County," shared by business personality James Jones, who sits as Vice President of the company.
Aside from James, at the forefront of making sure that Cal Dental USA continues to deliver exceptionally good services is the company's CEO, Dr. John Kim and lead DDS Sean Sunyoto. Under their exceptional leadership, the company has made it to the INC 5000 Magazine list for two years in a row. INC 5000 ranks companies based on overall revenue growth in three years.
If anything, Cal Dental USA has proven that it has the necessary competency in both dental care and the business industries to have landed on the 3139th spot in the INC 5000 Magazine. Its current success, as in most businesses in the industry today, is a product of hard work, team effort, and a deep commitment to serving the communities. The company is guided by its values that include quality, effectiveness, integration, caring for the community, caring for the staff, and research and training.
Dentis, on the other hand, has a mission to develop medical solutions that improve the quality of life of all humanity. This company is led by CEO Sim Gibong. Its main values are divided into three major parts: creative innovation, trust and communication, and passionate challenge. On top of that, it also specializes in dental implants.
Dentis USA was established by a Kosdaq-listed parent company Dentis Co., Ltd. and has been operating successfully in the USA for over 13 years. Dentis USA is constantly looking to expand with a number of locations already established in Southern California, Northern California and Pennsylvania and is making Sales in nationwide. In hopes of making further contributions to the dental industry, Dentis USA also provides educational courses via online webinars, clinical courses, and hands-on workshops including live-patient surgical training. Dentis USA not only tries to make a mark with the quality of the products which are FDA approved but also with service and variety of ways to interact with our staff and online resources
As part of their most awaited projects thanks to Mr. Bryan Kang, Cal Dental USA will be joining Dentis at their annual World Symposium in Coex, Seoul, South Korea, on October 22 and 23 later this year.
With the promise of a fruitful partnership for the future of the dental care industry, Cal Dental USA and Dentis continue to successfully build up their reputation as among the trusted companies of today. The partnership between the two organizations will undoubtedly bring more innovative and outstanding services to more people in various locations, making their brands more accessible to a wider market across the globe.
