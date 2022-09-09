N.C. Mountain State Fair opening ceremony to be held Friday
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2022
Heather Overton, assistant director
N.C. Mountain State Fair opening ceremony to be held Friday
Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will officially open the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair with a short ribbon cutting ceremony.
Friday, Sept. 9, noon
Western N.C. Ag Center Heritage Circle stage
Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler
The 28th N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 9-18 at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. More information is available at www.mountainfair.org.
