N.C. Mountain State Fair opening ceremony to be held Friday

MEDIA ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2022

CONTACT:

Heather Overton, assistant director
N.C. Mountain State Fair Press Office
919-455-7036 (cell)

WHAT:

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will officially open the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair with a short ribbon cutting ceremony.

 
WHEN:

Friday, Sept. 9, noon

 
WHERE:

Western N.C. Ag Center Heritage Circle stage

 
WHO:

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler
Sean McKeon, N.C. Mountain State Fair general manager
Jim Drew, Drew Expositions
N.C. Apple Ambassador
Other local dignitaries

 
MORE INFO:

The 28th N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 9-18 at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. More information is available at www.mountainfair.org.

