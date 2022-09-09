MEDIA ADVISORY FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2022 CONTACT: Heather Overton, assistant director

N.C. Mountain State Fair Press Office

919-455-7036 (cell) N.C. Mountain State Fair opening ceremony to be held Friday WHAT: Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will officially open the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair with a short ribbon cutting ceremony. WHEN: Friday, Sept. 9, noon WHERE: Western N.C. Ag Center Heritage Circle stage WHO: Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler

Sean McKeon, N.C. Mountain State Fair general manager

Jim Drew, Drew Expositions

N.C. Apple Ambassador

Other local dignitaries MORE INFO: The 28th N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 9-18 at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. More information is available at www.mountainfair.org. -30-1