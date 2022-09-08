Submit Release
DC Startup Week Kicks Off Next Week

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Monday, September 12, DC Startup Week will kick off, the District's largest conference for entrepreneurs and startups. From September 12th through the 16th, DC Startup Week will host more than 100 events, including keynote talks by experts, pitch competitions, and a variety of networking events. In honor of The District's 30,000 plus small businesses, the Bowser Administration encourages new and established owners to attend this event.

“DC Startup Week isn't just about celebrating our small businesses, it's also about empowering them to flourish. This is the fastest-growing startup community in the region sharing resources and support," said John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. “Mayor Bowser is committed to maximizing opportunities for local entrepreneurs and fostering a thriving business ecosystem.”

The event will feature speakers from the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), top leaders, experts, and investors from Google, Silicon Valley Bank, Revolution, Circle, Next (powered by Shulman Rogers), Sands Capital, Corum Group, Republic, WeWork, AARP Innovation Labs, CoinDesk, Amazon Web Services, Krause House DAO, Broccoli City, and more.

Business owners, at any stage, are encouraged to attend. Many DC agencies will host panels and speak on how they assist the small business community at every stage of the entrepreneurial life cycle.

On September 14, the DC Department of Small & Local Business Development (DSLBD) will host a panel discussion on how equity crowdfunding is moving startup capital beyond Silicon Valley to serve the ever-growing local DMV startup community. And on September 15, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) will host the “Steps DC is Taking into the Metaverse and How Founders Can Get Involved”. DMPED will also host a panel discussing why “DC is The Capital of Inclusive Innovation.”

“As Mayor Bowser stated, “DC IS OPEN,” and she does not simply mean that only businesses are open. She is also referring to the city being ready to assist the local businesses and community,” said Kristi Whitfield, Director of the Department of Small and Local Business Development. “Supporting small businesses is a 365-day mission, and no matter how much has changed, especially in the last three years, one thing remains: we want to see you succeed.”

To learn more and to register for free, visit www.dcstartupweek.org. For more on funding opportunities and initiatives in the District, please see ObviouslyDC.com.

