Norfield Extends Partnership with DigAlert of Southern California to Offer New Software Platform to Members
Southern California State Notification Center deepens partnership to transform damage prevention industry through the revolutionary LOGiX® Platform
The LOGiX platform offers more functionality than anything else I’ve seen in the market today. This software will streamline the management of locates and excavation services for our members.”USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norfield Development Partners (Norfield), a US-based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years, today announced an expanded partnership with DigAlert to provide their members with Norfield’s next generation SaaS products called the LOGiX™ platform.
— Jim Schwilk, Vice President at DigAlert
Norfield’s LOGiX™ platform delivers one call, location and excavation services, mapping & GIS, continuous intelligence (CI), artificial intelligence (AI), analytics and reporting. The LOGiX™ software suite is seamless, straightforward, scalable and vendor agnostic making it one of the most versatile and robust software platforms in the industry.
“The launch of our LOGiX platform is a bold stride forward for the damage prevention industry providing a suite of products that 811 contact centers and their members will leverage to collect, store, manage, produce and interpret information in real-time through our technology ecosystem,” said Chris LeBlanc, President & CEO of Norfield. “We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with the experienced team at DigAlert launching the LOGiX platform to their members and transform their operations to keep those that work within California and the communities they serve safe.”
“DigAlert has partnered with Norfield to provide ticketing management software to our members for many years,” said Jim Schwilk, Vice President at DigAlert. “They continually enhance their software to provide our members with a secure and stable platform with no downtime. Their recent development - the LOGiX platform - offers more functionality than anything else I’ve seen in the market today. We are excited to provide this new suite of software to streamline the management of locates and excavation services to our members.”
The LOGiX platform delivers a host of state-of the-art services to DigAlert’s members that include:
● Web-based locate management system designed for utilities and utility locators to manage their utility line locate requests sent by an 811 center
● A revolutionary single-address ticket submission and management application designed for excavators, utilities, and homeowners to create and track their 811 tickets with ease
● Mapping software to route response teams more efficiently, avoid unnecessary locates, and reduce errors with continually updating map data—accessible on mobile devices
● Digital transformation for utilities, utility locators, excavators and 811 contact centers with continuous intelligence (CI)
Norfield’s LOGiX™ platform offers unrivaled next-generation technology with advanced communication features and reporting, automated processes, and revolutionary predictive analytics to help keep our communities safe now and into the future. Norfield’s LOGiX™ platform is available today.
About Norfield Development Partners:
Norfield Development Partner (Norfield) is a US based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years. Our deep industry experience, thorough understanding of market dynamics, and commitment to technological advancement continues to keep Norfield at the forefront of the industry. Our customers range from Infrastructure, Government, Construction, Excavation, Utility and 811 Contact Centers. They span across the country and are among the most respected state notification centers within the US. Norfield’s software processes more than tens of millions of notification requests annually. Most importantly, Norfield has the longest industry track record of keeping people safe. For more information about Norfield, please visit norfielddp.com.
About DigAlert:
DigAlert (Underground Service Alert of Southern California or USA/SC) was formed on September 13th, 1976, in response to a tragic and deadly accident that occurred in Culver City 3 months prior. Since then, DigAlert has been serving nine Southern California counties (Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Riverside and Ventura) in efforts to ensure these preventable accidents stay prevented. For more information about DigAlert, please visit www.digalert.org.
April Mitchell
Norfield Development Partners
April@norfielddp.com