GF Hotels and Resorts Names Natalie Stone Senior Vice President, Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels and Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with nearly 130 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, has recently appointed Natalie Stone as Senior Vice President, Development.
Natalie is an established leader in the industry bringing over 20 years of hotel, restaurant, real estate, fund management, and development experience to the team. With the addition of Natalie Stone, GF Hotels and Resorts continues to expand its impressive Development department.
In addition to prior roles in Hospitality Development, Natalie was Co-Owner and President of HotelierCo, a hospitality-focused crowdsourcing company. Natalie also owned a private consulting firm, Grand Hospitality Consultants, focusing on creating value for hotel owners by enhancing both top and bottom-line results.
GF Hotels and Resorts is known for its dynamic and entrepreneurial approach, particularly within its Development department. In her role as Senior Vice President, Development, Natalie will aid in nurturing hospitality management partnerships to support GF Hotels and Resorts’ growth while filling a key leadership role in the Development team through its continued expansion.
“With Natalie’s extensive experience and expertise, we are confident that she will be a powerful asset to our evolving Development department,” stated Jeff Kolessar, Chief Development Officer.
Natalie graduated from California State University – San Bernardino with a degree in Business Administration, Management, and Operations. She currently resides in Kansas with her husband and son. Natalie enjoys working on her farm with her many farm animals in her free time.
To learn more about Natalie Stone’s appointment or GF Hotels and Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@gfhotels.com
About GF Hotels and Resorts
GF Hotels and Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
GF Hotels and Resorts has nearly 130 hospitality assets under management including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 30 states. GF Hotels and Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. Since its formation, GF has managed over 700 hospitality assets in 46 states.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
