Judge Williams To Lie In State Monday In Nashville

Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams will lie in state on Monday, September 12 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Nashville Supreme Court Building, located at 401 7th Avenue North, Nashville.  Judge Williams passed away unexpectedly on September 2 at the age of 68. Attorneys and the public are welcome to pay their respects in the courtroom.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 13 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Dilday-Carter Funeral Home located at 650 High Street in Huntingdon, Tennessee. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 14 at 1 p.m. at the Huntingdon First United Methodist Church, located at 201 Asbury Circle, Huntingdon..

Judge Williams served on the court for nearly 25 years. For more information on his legacy, please visit this story.  To leave a remembrance or condolence, please visit this story

