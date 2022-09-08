Submit Release
Ditch Grading Project Scheduled on S.D. Highway 89 in Custer

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
Contact: Jay Noem, Project Engineer, 605-440-1220

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says crews will begin a ditch grading project on S.D. Highway 89 starting Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The project will take place on the eastside of Highway 89 one mile north of the intersection of Montgomery Street and Highway 89, northeast of Custer.

Flaggers will be used intermittently throughout the project and slight delays can be expected.

The prime contractor on the $40,000 project is Dakota Prairie Landscapes of New Underwood, SD. The completion date for the project is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2022.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

