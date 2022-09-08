Ditch Grading Project Scheduled on S.D. Highway 89 in Custer

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

Contact: Jay Noem, Project Engineer, 605-440-1220

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says crews will begin a ditch grading project on S.D. Highway 89 starting Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The project will take place on the eastside of Highway 89 one mile north of the intersection of Montgomery Street and Highway 89, northeast of Custer.

Flaggers will be used intermittently throughout the project and slight delays can be expected.

The prime contractor on the $40,000 project is Dakota Prairie Landscapes of New Underwood, SD. The completion date for the project is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2022.

