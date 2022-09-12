Mallard Creek Polymers Launches Rovene® 6590, an APEO-Free Emulsion Polymer for PSA Applications
Mallard Creek Polymers has developed Rovene® 6590, an alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEO)-free emulsion polymer for pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) applications.UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallard Creek Polymers, LLC (MCP) has developed Rovene® 6590, an alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEO)-free emulsion polymer for pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) applications with focus on construction and flooring adhesives’ performance needs.
Rovene 6590 is a high solids (61%) and low-Tg (-41°C) acrylic polymer with excellent peel/loop tack and shear balance with strong and repeatable increase in peel over a 24-hr interval. It is also designed for improved adhesion to low surface energy substrates such as polyolefin based substrates.
According to the company, Rovene 6590 offers excellent performance in flooring adhesives application with tested alkali water and plasticizer resistance. It also offers low thickener demand and mechanical stability, which allows the product to be well formulated to raise its viscosity and addition of fillers.
While Rovene 6590 is a high solids PSA product, MCP also carries other Rovene products with a wide range of PSA performances and solid levels. Check out the adhesives selection guide for more information. The company also continues to increase their lines of PSA products in its portfolio.
For more information, visit www.mcpolymers.com or email info@mcpolymers.com for free samples.
About Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc (MCP):
MCP is a privately held specialty chemical company dedicated to innovation, quality, service, and sustainability. They are dedicated to meeting customer needs with a growing line of synthetic emulsion polymers and unparalleled customer focus. MCP offers a diverse line of water-based emulsions including styrene butadiene, acrylic, styrene acrylic, and other specialty latex products. They cater to both domestic and international customers from the MCP facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, and from our network of collaborative manufacturing partners. Their markets include adhesives, nonwovens, paint & coatings, graphic arts, printing & packaging, textiles, carpet, sealants, construction, oil services, and paper. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.mcpolymers.com or call 1-877-240-0171. To talk to a specialist, please contact email info@mcpolymers.com.
LaTosha Davis
Mallard Creek Polymers
+1 877-240-0171
email us here