SMB/SMEs: Discover These Top Tips for Operationalizing Privacy on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security

These days, data privacy is increasingly on the table. The ability to address the basic privacy rights of customers and employees is becoming a must-have.
If you need to get a baseline privacy program in place, or want to move from spreadsheets to automated privacy processes, this podcast will get you squared away.”HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most multinational corporations already have robust data privacy programs in place, supported by the requisite staff and software automation. But smaller orgs also need to abide by customers’ and employees’ privacy rights. When you get a data subject access request (DSAR), or consumers want to limit how you use their data, you need a time- and cost-effective way to comply.
But how can you reliably find someone’s data when it’s spread all over the cloud in places like SalesForce, ServiceNow, Microsoft 365, your development environment, and so on? How can you efficiently deal with requests for information from customers, partners, regulators, your board and other stakeholders about your privacy controls? If privacy is just now emerging as a critical issue for your business, how do you get a program started?
To bring clarity and insight to the complex world of data privacy, Dimitri Sirota, CEO at BigID, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. Hosting the show is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• Top drivers for SMB/SME privacy programs
• Challenges to rolling out and operationalizing technology-enabled privacy processes
• Why and how to “look everywhere” for personal data or other data of interest
• The ongoing consolidation of data privacy, data governance and data security
• “Universalizing” the data discovery process
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
