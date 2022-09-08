Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Cybersecurity Press Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey and others to make an announcement regarding South Carolina's cybersecurity efforts, tomorrow, Friday, September 9 at 11:00 AM.
WHO: Governor McMaster, Secretary of Commerce Lightsey
WHAT: Cybersecurity press conference
WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, September 9 at 11:00 AM
WHERE: State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
