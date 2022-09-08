Thursday, September 8

New Covid-19 boosters coming to a site near you

Doses of the new omicron-specific Covid-19 boosters should become available at pharmacies and health-care sites around King County starting this week. Roughly 92,000 doses of the updated shots will be arriving in the county this week and next, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County. Statewide, an initial allocation of 191,100 doses is expected, according to the state Department of Health. You can also use the state’s vaccine locator website. Language assistance is available via the state’s Covid information hotline, 800-525-0127. Continue reading at KUOW. (Pfizer)

A WA town’s proactive approach to mental health care starts on the street

The problems of Mount Vernon, population 35,000, are mirrored in communities large and small across Washington. Still, [Erin] von Fempe and a handful of other influential people in the Skagit County town are transfixed by the idea that their labor and creative ideas may actually make a difference. Her work, and that of many others across Skagit, help illustrate the potential of a collaborative approach to mental health crises — one that, in an ideal world, would involve intensive coordination between social workers, behavioral health agencies, law enforcement and the courts. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ramon Dompor)

When a man with a pistol shows up outside a congresswoman’s house

Everyone could hear the men on the street. The car, a black Dodge Challenger with gold rims, sped down the block, just past the congresswoman’s house. Two voices shot through the dark. “HEY, PRAMILA,” the first man shouted. “F— YOUUUUU.” Then came the second: “F— you, c—!” The neighbors knew the car. It was the same Dodge Challenger they had seen several times that summer. [Brett] Forsell said he would come back to Jayapal’s house. “I’ll keep doin’ it. And you can let her know that I will in no way physically harm her,” he said, unless she harmed him. “But I will continue to drive by here and voice my opinion, until she goes back to India — or something else.” Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Jovelle Tamayo)

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

