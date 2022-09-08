PSC Promotes National Lifeline Awareness Week with Event in Columbia County



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold an informational event on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Columbia County for residents to learn more about the Lifeline Assistance (Lifeline) discounted telecommunications service program.

The event promotes the 2022 National Lifeline Awareness Week, September 12 - 16, which aims to raise awareness and increase participation in the Lifeline program. A PSC representative will be available to provide information and applications for eligible residents. The time and location of the scheduled event are below: Monday, September 12, 2022 12:00 p.m. Lifestyle Enrichment Center 628 S.E. Allison Court Lake City, FL 32025 The Federal Communications Commission, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, and the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates support National Lifeline Awareness Week. For more information, visit, www.fcc.gov or www.naruc.org. View the Commission’s Lifeline Assistance FAQs video here. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.