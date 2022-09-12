Adoption of Aspiration Catheters Set to Increase Thrombectomy Procedures

In the U.S. there is a rapid adoption of aspiration catheters, as a result, thrombectomy devices volumes are rising to meet patient needs.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released research on the 2022 U.S. neurological device market. The latest report addresses key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Overall, the U.S. neurological device market will include procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, a complete competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData’s U.S. market for neurological devices study, discusses medical devices, capital equipment, and device accessories used by neurosurgeons. The full report suite includes cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), detachable coils, liquid embolics, neurovascular guidewires, neurovascular catheters, neurovascular stents, balloon occlusion devices, aneurysm clips, neurovascular thrombus management devices, neuromodulation devices and intrathecal pumps, neurovascular thrombus management devices, neuromodulation devices, intrathecal pumps, stereotactic devices, neuroendoscopes, and ultrasonic aspirators.

Market Trends:

Overall, the U.S. neurological device market is expected to grow substantially by the end of the forecast period, with a mid-single-digit-CAGR. The neuromodulation device market made up a very significant portion of the overall neurological device market, nearly one-fourth of the total market. These devices command a premium price and have seen immense technological advancement which has allowed them to grow in popularity.

Competitive Landscape:

iData's analysis also includes a detailed competitive analysis of all the performing companies within the U.S. market. Our upcoming report highlights the top companies including Medtronic, Abbott, and Stryker. Medtronic has been able to maintain its leading position within the neurological device market, however, growing competition has challenged several of its monopolies.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the U.S. neurological device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. neurological device market?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the U.S. neurological device market and what are the market shares of key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

