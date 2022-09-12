HPCC Welcomes Its Newest Credential: the Advanced Palliative and Hospice Social Work Certification (APHSW-C)
The APHSW-C certification exam joins the five hospice and palliative programs within the HPCC certification portfolio.
With the strong foundation of social work ingenuity and perseverance built over the past several years, APHSW-C is now proud to lean into the decades of infrastructure and experience that HPCC offers.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center (HPCC) and the Advanced Palliative and Hospice Social Work (APHSW) Board of Directors are excited to announce the transition of the Advanced Palliative and Hospice Social Work Certification (APHSW-C) to HPCC. The APHSW-C certification exam joins the five hospice and palliative programs within the HPCC certification portfolio.
— Laurel Tropeano, LCSW, APHSW-C
“Since 2014, when we changed our name from the National Board for Certification of Hospice and Palliative Nurses to the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center, HPCC has been paving the way to provide credentialing for social workers and other interdisciplinary team members,” said HPCC Chief Executive Officer Ginger Marshall, MSN, ACNP-BC, ACHPN, FPCN. “Hospice and palliative care social workers are a cornerstone of the interdisciplinary team, and HPCC is proud to offer a credential that validates their expertise and mastery of their practice.”
The APHSW-C certification recognizes bachelor’s- and master’s-level social workers with experience, specialized skills, and competency in hospice and palliative social work. The APHSW-C assures the public that these certificants have the knowledge and skills to provide safe, high-quality care at an advanced level. Individuals eligible for certification include experienced hospice and palliative care social workers who practice in clinical and academic settings in the United States and Canada.
“Because hospice and palliative care are interprofessional and team-based, it only makes sense that the professions should join in their efforts to develop and maintain certification of the involved specialties,” said Barbara Head, PhD, CHPN, ACSW, FPCN, APHSW-C, a member of the APHSW Board of Directors. “I am excited about the synergy that will result when we join forces in this important endeavor.”
The first APHSW-C examination was administered in 2019. Since then, 775 individuals have earned the certification. In becoming a part of HPCC, current and future APHSW-C certificants will benefit from the expansive technologies and services offered by HPCC. HPCC has nearly 30 years of experience managing hospice and palliative care certification programs and has long-standing relationships with industry-leading vendors to ensure that candidates and certificants have a convenient experience- from applying for an exam to renewing a certification.
“With the strong foundation of social work ingenuity and perseverance built over the past several years, APHSW-C is now proud to lean into the decades of infrastructure and experience that HPCC offers,” said Laurel Tropeano, LCSW, APHSW-C, president of the APHSW-C Board of Directors. “The certification will continue to be exclusive to social workers in the specialty of hospice and palliative care. The transition of the APHSW-C exam to HPCC supports our goal to solidify the longevity of this important credential. What a gift!”
“We appreciate the leaders at APHSW-C in entrusting the credentialing of social workers to HPCC,” said Nicole Martin, MBA, BSN, RN, CHPN, CHC, president of the HPCC Board of Directors. “Social workers have always been an instrumental part of the interdisciplinary care team, and HPCC is pleased to include them in our credentialing portfolio.”
HPCC and APHSW-C will work closely together to transition the certification exam, intellectual property, and organizational resources to HPCC’s operations over the next few months. The APHSW-C program will be fully integrated by the end of 2022.
APHSW-C leaders have done an excellent job in establishing this credential. HPCC looks forward to furthering efforts to provide hospice and palliative social workers the opportunity to earn and maintain their APHSW-C credential for years to come.
About the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center
HPCC is the only organization that offers specialty certification to hospice and palliative nurses. More than 15,000 professionals hold HPCC credentials, which establish a professional commitment to safe, ethical, and evidence-based care. HPCC currently offers five hospice and palliative certification exams for advanced practice nurses (ACHPN®), registered nurses (CHPN®), pediatric palliative nurses (CHPPN®), nursing assistants (CHPNA®), and licensed practical/vocational nurses (CHPLN®). HPCC also maintains the perinatal loss care (CPLC®) and the certified hospice and palliative care administrator (CHPCA) ® credentials. The ACHPN® for advanced practice nurses, the CHPN® for registered nurses, and the CHPPN® for pediatric nurses are accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification.
Ashley Farrington
Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center
+1 412-282-8210
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other