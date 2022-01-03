HPCC Supports Advanced Palliative and Hospice Social Work Certification with a $20,000 Grant.
Social workers play an important role in hospice and palliative care.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center (HPCC) is proud to announce support of the Advanced Palliative and Hospice Social Work Certification (APHSW-C) with a $20,000 grant. In addition to benefitting APHSW-C, this is an important growth opportunity for HPCC to advance expert care in serious illness through state-of-the-art certification of continuing competency in hospice and palliative care.
“Working with our social worker colleagues reinforces HPCC’s overall mission within hospice and palliative care,” said HPCC Board President Amy Beasley, DNP, RN, CCM, CHPN. “HPCC looks forward to working with APHSW-C in the future to continue to promote professional certification.”
Social workers play an important role in hospice and palliative care, and HPCC looks forward to expanding its relationship with APHSW-C in the years to come. APHSW-C will use the grant money for operational support and further development of its growing certification exam. In addition, leaders from HPCC and APHSW-C will continue to investigate new opportunities for further collaboration within hospice and palliative care certification.
“HPCC is proud to support APHSW-C,” said HPCC Senior Vice President of Credentialing and Health Policy Chad Reilly, MBA, CAE. “Investing in the certification of our social worker colleagues is a testament to HPCC’s mission to be the premier national credentialing organization that advances expert care in serious illness.”
“The APHSW-C Board would like to sincerely thank HPCC for this generous grant to support APHSW-C for social workers in the field of serious illness,” said APHSW-C Program Executive Director Vickie Leff, LCSW, APHSW-C.” “We are very grateful for the continued partnership with HPCC and their dedication to certification excellence for all providers.”
About the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center (HPCC)
HPCC is the only organization that offers specialty certification to hospice and palliative nurses. More than 14,500 healthcare professionals hold HPCC credentials which establish a professional commitment to safe, ethical, and evidence-based care. HPCC currently offers five hospice and palliative certification exams for advanced practice nurses (ACHPN®), registered nurses (CHPN®), pediatric palliative nurses (CHPPN®), nursing assistants (CHPNA®), and licensed practical/vocational nurses (CHPLN®). HPCC also maintains the perinatal loss care (CPLC®) and the certified hospice and palliative care administrator (CHPCA) ® credentials. Both the ACHPN® for advanced practice nurses and the CHPN® for registered nurses are accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification.
About the Advanced Palliative and Hospice Social Work Certification (APHSW-C)
APHSW-C recognizes bachelor’s-and master’s-level social workers with experience, specialized skills, and competency in hospice and palliative social work. The certification assures the public that certified practitioners have the knowledge and skills to provide safe, high-quality care at an advanced level.
###
Chad Reilly
Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center
+1 412-787-9320
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other