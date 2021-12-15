Nation's Hospice and Palliative Care Nurses Deliver 100% Chance of Healing
For the millions of people with serious illness, hospice and palliative care nurses deliver a 100% chance of healingPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation (HPNF) has released a statement titled “100% Chance of Healing” to honor our nurse members and generate a discussion about a new definition and perspective of healing.
The daily tallies of those we have lost, the emergence and progress of viral variants, the upward and downward trends of cases and hospitalizations—across our cities, regions, country, and the globe—may have numbed us more than informed us. Statistics have obscured one positive, affirming fact: For the millions of people with serious illness, hospice and palliative care nurses deliver a 100% chance of healing.
This healing occurs outside the realm of cure and involves addressing multiple components of serious illness, including pain, loneliness, role changes, loss of independence, and grief. It’s a new perspective of healing—a practical and purposeful healing, based on a patient being fully listened to, fully informed, comfortable with all options, confident about decisions, satisfied with symptom management, and prepared for the future. Even if that future may be limited to days, weeks, months, or years.
Nurses nationwide have been uploading their photos in support of this movement.
Never has hospice and palliative care been spotlighted as much as it has been during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, there is a crucial need to educate frontline workers to provide high-quality palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. With the rapid influx of patients overwhelming health systems, nurses in this specialty have played various demanding roles supporting patients, families, and colleagues in extremely challenging situations.
“In the setting of a pandemic, hospice and palliative care nurses adapted their practice, delivery of care, research, academic education, and administration of healthcare programs. They did so despite the uncertainty of the future, the risk to their own health, the challenges they faced with their own childcare or elder care, and while experiencing cumulative grief from losing patients. They did it all because the need for healing has never been more important,” said Ginger Marshall, chief executive officer of HPNF.
100% chance of healing is backed by clinical evidence. According to the Annual Review of Public Health, “The benefits of palliative care have now been shown in multiple clinical trials, with increased patient and provider satisfaction, equal or better symptom control, more discernment of and honoring choices about place of death, fewer and less intensive hospital admissions in the last month of life, less anxiety and depression, and less caregiver distress.”
All of us live with the probability that one day we will face serious illness. If we do, there’s a 100% chance we would prefer to do so with a full measure of calm, peace, and dignity. To learn more, read the full statement, “100 Percent Chance of Healing.”
About HPNF
The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation (HPNF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports our nation’s hospice and palliative care nurses through various award opportunities for professional development. In addition, HPNF supports the major initiatives of its partner organizations, the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association (HPNA) and the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center (HPCC). Learn more at our website: www.advancingexpertcare.org.
