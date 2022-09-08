Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. Will Introduce European-Quality Hemp-Seed Oil Skincare Products to Retailers Next Week
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
ECRM Hosts Private One-on-One Meetings with Buyers and Product Manufacturers
We are thrilled that our team will have the opportunity to meet with buyers from some of the most sought-after retail chains in the United States.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vido’s Health & Beauty will promote its Hemp-Seed Oil skincare product line next week at an ECRM event, which brings together retail buyers and product manufacturers for one-on-one meetings.
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A.
ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass chains.
“We are thrilled that our team will have the opportunity to meet with buyers from some of the most sought-after retail chains in the United States,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. “We will be able to talk about the health benefits of Hemp Seed Oil.”
Plummer said research has shown how Hemp Seed Oil can revitalize skin.
“HSO reduces inflammation which is a major cause for various skin conditions, such as acne, eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis,” she said. “With HSO, our skincare products keep your skin hydrated.”
Voesh.com says Hemp Seed Oil offers several benefits for the skin, including:
1) Reduces inflammation
2) Deeply moisturize
3) Contains anti-aging properties
4) Prevents free radical damage
5) Relieves stress
Troy Plummer, a co-founder of the company, said Hemp-Seed Oil helps keep your skin healthy looking.
“Rather than mask your skin conditions, our herbal elixirs go to the root of the problem,” he said.
OneLavi.com carries a variety of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products, such as:
1) Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
2) Energizing Show Gel, which hydrates, soothes, and restores the skin
3) Repairing Hand Cream, which hydrates the skin.
4) Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Serum, which helps eliminate wrinkles and fine lines.
5) Repairing Hair Mask, which nourishes and restores damaged hair
6) Heating Gel Cream, which soothes muscles
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products not only contain HSO but also essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils.
“We have already started promoting our brand to consumers and retailers,” Iva and Troy said. “We recently were featured on a lifestyle news show and we are looking for more ways to highlight our HSO skincare products, which help restore your skin to a healthy and radiant appearance.”
Iva and Troy said they are the exclusive distributor in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty in Europe of Hemp Seed Oil skincare products.
“Our products are already on OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website. We are looking to add other retail outlets,” they said. “ECRM is a great place to talk to buyers from major retailers.”
For more information, visit OneLavi.com or follow at @vidosusa.
Robert Grant
InHealth Media
email us here