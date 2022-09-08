Gene Kaschak is Promoted to Vice President, Continuous Improvement & Leadership Development Strategy

Gene Kaschak, Vice President

Gene's experience as a change agent and leading teams in process improvements throughout the enterprise benefits MRC and our clients.” — Rich Hobbs

ALLENTOWN, PA, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Gene Kaschak of Fogelsville, PA to Vice President, Continuous Improvement & Leadership Development Strategy. Gene is a Lean coach and manufacturing workforce development strategist at MRC. He leads MRC’s Lean Enterprise Program that trains local manufacturers in both Lean Manufacturing methodologies and team member leadership development.

Gene is a founder of MRC’s Lean Enterprise Works, a Lean Manufacturing training center that features a unique hands-on, learning experience that instills a culture of continuous improvement on a simulated factory floor where this teaching can be applied. Gene is also the architect of Lean customized services that extend to the manufacturing floor at clients throughout MRC’s five county area that include Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties that involve process improvements, problem-solving, workforce training, or technology implementations.

“Gene Joined MRC in 2014 with a variety of experience in product development, manufacturing engineering, maintenance leadership, information technology, and continuous improvement,” says Rich Hobbs, MRC President & CEO. “It is my pleasure to welcome Gene to the senior management team. Gene's experience as a change agent and leading teams in process improvements throughout the enterprise benefits MRC and our clients.”

Prior to assisting MRC’s efforts, Gene was an Engineering Project Leader at Lutron Electronics. Gene earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University and a certificate in Leadership and Business Management from the Wescoe School of Muhlenberg College. Gene is also a certified TWI Job Instruction (JI) trainer and Toyota Kata trainer through the TWI Institute.

To discuss Lean Implementation, Lean Coaching, Process Improvements, Customized Training, or Advanced Manufacturing Technology Implementations, please call Gene at (484) 635-4405, or email him at gene.kaschak@mrcpa.org.

MRC is a non-profit organization that drives regional economic development through services that help manufacturers compete and grow through technology acceleration and innovation, operational excellence, revenue growth, strategic finance, succession planning and executive leadership. MRC is partially funded by NIST MEP and PA DCED. We are an affiliate of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) and one of seven Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Centers (IRCs) that serve manufacturers. MRC is also a member of the Lehigh Valley Partnership for Regional Economic Performance (PREP), a consortia of economic development service providers governed by the PA Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED). For more information about MRC and its services, please visit: www.mrcpa.org.