CAYUGA CENTERS TO HOST 170TH ANNIVERSARY OPEN HOUSE CELEBRATION AT NEW UTICA, NY OFFICE LOCATION
Join Cayuga Centers in celebrating 170 years of service to children and families and the ribbon cutting of its new Utica officeUTICA, NY, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayuga Centers, a non-profit human services agency, will host an open house at its new Utica, New York, office on September 29, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. to celebrate 170 years of serving children and families in need and introduce the new office location to the community.
“Our collective goal is to meet the needs of youth and families in the county, and we appreciate all the support we get from our county partners to meet that goal”, said Dr. Ann Sheedy, COO of Upstate NY Programs. “Please join us in our new offices, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate 170 years of service and continued growth than with the communities we are proud to serve.”
The event is open to the public, allowing members of the community to learn more about the programs the agency offers. Cayuga Centers’ leaders, including Edward Hayes, President and CEO of Cayuga Centers, will be there to meet and greet guests. Food and light refreshments will be available.
“We would like to thank Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services, the Office of Mental Health for The Children’s Health and Behavioral Health Medicaid System Transformation, and the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce for their support in this event and the work we do,” said Cindi Pagan, Senior Vice President of Home & Community Based Treatment & Supports at Cayuga Centers. “It is through common purpose and collaboration that real progress can be made in our communities.”
The Utica office is a testament to Cayuga Centers’ dedication to its mission. This location provides eight programs, including Safecare, Functional Family Therapy (FFT), and Treatment Family Foster Care (TFFC), and serves in Herkimer, Madison and Oneida counties.
“Cayuga Centers’ new Utica office will provide important support to children and families in need,” said Kari Puleo, Executive Director at Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to celebrating their new office and work in the community by partnering for this open house event and celebrating 170 years of being there for children and families.
Those interested in attending the open house and ribbon cutting can register here. Cayuga Centers’ Utica office is located at 430 Court Street, 2nd Floor, Utica, NY 13502. To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ programs, visit www.cayugacenters.org.
About Cayuga Centers
Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.
