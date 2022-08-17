CAYUGA CENTERS CELEBRATES HARLEM WEEK 2022 AT NYC CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL
Visit the nonprofit’s booth to learn more about becoming a foster parentNEW YORK, NY, US, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayuga Centers, a non-profit human services agency, will join the community this Saturday and Sunday at the NYC Children’s Festival as a part of Harlem Week 2022, an annual festival highlighting the rich heritage of the neighborhood and the people who call it home.
Cayuga Centers’ staff will have a booth available at the Howard Bennett Playground on 135th Street to share information about the family services they provide and answer questions on how to become a foster parent. The organization is using this opportunity to share the importance of local foster care programs and the need for more New Yorkers to get involved.
“We are proud to be a part of this historic event that celebrates and uplifts the Harlem community,” said Lorraine Sánchez, Chief Operating Officer of Mid-Atlantic Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Services Programs at Cayuga Centers. “We see the NYC Children’s Festival as a great opportunity to educate the community on our mission to support children and families, and we look forward to meeting with everyone who stops by to speak with us about how they can get involved.”
This year marks Cayuga Centers’ 170th year supporting children and their families. To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ programs, visit www.cayugacenters.org.
About Cayuga Centers
Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.
