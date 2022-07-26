CAYUGA CENTERS ANNOUNCES DR. TAMARU PHILLIPS AS SENIOR VP OF FLORIDA PROGRAMS
Dr. Tamaru Phillips, LMFT, will lead current Florida operation and expand Cayuga Center’s family services in the stateFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayuga Centers has announced Dr. Tamaru Phillips, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT), has been hired to serve as Senior VP of Florida Programs. In this role, Dr. Phillips will lead all existing Florida programs to ensure operations are running smoothly and families and children are getting care of the highest quality. Additionally, Dr. Phillips will expand Cayuga Centers’ presence in existing and new Florida areas.
“Tamaru’s outstanding experience makes her a valuable addition to the Cayuga Centers team, and I could not think of a better person to lead our growing presence in Florida,” said Edward Hayes, president and CEO of Cayuga Centers. “Her strong leadership and drive for helping those in need will make a difference in the lives of at-risk youth and families in Florida.”
Dr. Phillips has more than 20 years of experience working in the Florida Child Welfare system in both private and public sectors. Before joining Cayuga Centers, Dr. Phillips was the Director of Intake and Placement for ChildNet, a Community Based Care lead agency where she oversaw a team of individuals catering to the needs of children entering the foster care system. In addition to her LMFT certification, Dr. Phillips holds a master’s degree in Public Administration, a Ph.D. in Family Therapy from Nova Southeastern University and certification as a Florida child welfare specialist and telehealth practitioner.
“I’m thrilled to join Cayuga Centers’ team of passionate and skillful family care professionals,” said Dr. Phillips. “I have interacted with Cayuga Centers for years and have always been impressed with the organization’s quality of care and professional expertise. It’s an honor to lead Cayuga Centers’ Florida operations.”
To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ programs in Florida, visit cayugacenters.org/florida/.
About Cayuga Centers
Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.
