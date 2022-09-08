Standard Rail Corporation Welcomes Raghu Misra, Co-Founder of ShipXpress, to Advisory Board

Raghu Misra, Co-Founder of ShipXpress

HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Standard Rail Corporation (SRC), a privately-owned company providing rail solutions, announced today the addition of Raghu Misra to the Company’s Advisory Board.

Raghu is a Co-Founder of ShipXpress, a cloud-based transportation software company that was acquired by GE Transportation in 2016. Following the acquisition, Raghu remained with GE Transportation as Chief Innovation Leader, before moving on to pursue other entrepreneurial ventures outside of logistics software. Raghu brings close to 20+ years of logistics technology perspective to the SRC Advisory Board.

“Raghu’s experience in building innovative rail and logistics technologies will be an asset to SRC” said Robert Skarzynski, CEO of Standard Rail “He will serve as a sounding board to our leadership team to help guide us in creating disruptive solutions in the rail industry, we look forward to working with him.”

"I am excited to help some of my former colleagues and customers who are part of SRC's leadership team to disrupt some more areas of the rail industry," said Raghu Misra.

Standard Rail Corporation is an industry-leading provider of rail services throughout North America. The company provides a wide range of rail services including mechanical services, fleet management, advanced technology, derailment clean-up, and logistics and support services.