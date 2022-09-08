Eagle Productions Receives Diversity Marketing Services of Year Award from Midwest USA Prestige
Eagle Productions Airs Destined II SOAR for Diversity ClientsST. LOUIS, MO, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Productions, L.L.C. recently received a Midwest U.S.A. Prestige Awards for Diversity Marketing Services of the Year for 2022. Eagle Productions is a full-service marketing firm founded in 2020 by Angelia D. Bills, M.S.W., in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton, Missouri.
Eagle specializes in public relations, marketing, media relations, social media, and special events. Its major clients have included Midwest BankCentre, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, the Missouri Minority Business Development Agency, Annie Malone Children & Family Services, the City of East St. Louis, and the St. Louis Development Corporation. Additionally, Eagle Productions has media partnerships with every major news outlet in the St. Louis area.
“I am very grateful to Midwest USA Prestige for honoring Eagle Productions with this award. Our collective staff have over 25 years of marketing experience to diverse communities, and we are truly excited to receive this recognition,” said Angelia D. Bills, President & CEO of Eagle Productions, LLC.
In addition, Eagle Productions has a weekly television show entitled “Destined II SOAR,” which airs on the A.H.! T.V. Network, a locally owned Roku station that airs nationwide. Destined II SOAR is a television news magazine dedicated to showcasing entrepreneurs and local community leaders who make a tremendous difference in urban communities.
Angelia D. Bills is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications, Washington University’s George Warren Brown School of Social Work and has a Consortium for Leadership Development Graduate Certificate from Harris-Stowe State University. She has over 25 years of experience in diversity, nonprofit, governmental, and corporate communications.
More information about Eagle Productions, L.L.C. can be found at www.eagleproductionsllc.com.
