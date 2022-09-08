Submit Release
WVDOH makes temporary repairs to Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) bridge crews have made temporary repairs to a railing on the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston after an ambulance crashed through the railing earlier this week.
 
The ambulance jumped the curb and crashed through the railing late Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The ambulance came to rest with its front wheels hanging off of the bridge over Kanawha Boulevard. No one was seriously injured.
 
Repair crews placed sections of guardrail over the gap to repair the railing until more permanent repairs can be made.​​

