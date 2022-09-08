Monolithic Microwave IC Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10.9% with Trends & Competitive Analysis By 2028

Monolithic Microwave IC Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers And Competitive Analysis By 2028 | NXP Semiconductors., Analog Devices, Broadcom, Qorvo

The monolithic microwave IC market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on monolithic microwave IC market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the adoption of the E band is escalating the growth of monolithic microwave IC market.

Monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) is an installed circuit that functions at microwave frequencies that ranges from 300 MHZ to 300 GHZ. This circuit achieves following functions like a microwave mixing, power amplification, low-noise amplification, and high-frequency switching.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the monolithic microwave IC market in the forecast period are the rise in the need for monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) from the smartphone industry. Furthermore, the increase in the acceptance of E band to meet the growing bandwidth needs of cellular and wireless networks is further propelling the growth of monolithic microwave IC market. Moreover, the rise in the defence expenditure by the countries to upgrade their defense inventories is estimated to cushion the growth of the monolithic microwave IC market.

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes

NXP Semiconductors., Analog Devices, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Broadcom, Qorvo, Inc., MACOM, Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated, Mini-Circuits, Ommic S.A., WIN Semiconductors, Custom MMIC, United Monolithic Semiconductors, Vectrawave, BeRex, Arralis, MICROREL Electronic Components, Aspen Electronics Ltd, BAE Systems., The SETI League, Inc, Radiant Group of Companies, Kyocera Corporation, among other domestic and global players.

Key Market Segmentation

The monolithic microwave IC market is segmented on the basis of component, material type, technology, frequency band, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the monolithic microwave IC market is segmented into power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, attenuators, switches, phase shifters, mixers, voltage- controlled oscillators, frequency multipliers.

On the basis of material type, the monolithic microwave IC market is segmented into gallium arsenide, indium phosphide, silicon germanium, gallium nitride, indium gallium phosphide.

On the basis of technology, the monolithic microwave IC market is segmented into metal-semiconductor field-effect transistor, high electron mobility transistor, pseudomorphic high electron mobility transistor, enhancement-mode pseudomorphic high electron mobility transistor, metamorphic high electron mobility transistor, heterojunction bipolar transistor, metal-oxide semiconductor.

On the basis of frequency band, the monolithic microwave IC market is segmented into L band (1–2 GHz), S band (2–4 GHz), C band (4–8 GHz), X band (8–12 GHz), Ku band (12–18 GHz), K band (18–27 GHz), Ka band (26.5–40 GHz), V band (40–75 GHz), W band (75–110 GHz).

On the basis of application, the monolithic microwave IC market is segmented into consumer/enterprise electronics, wireless communication infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defence, CATV and wired broadband, others

By Region of Monolithic Microwave IC market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

North America dominates the monolithic microwave IC market due to the occurrence of the major key players. Furthermore, the rise in the adoption of monolithic microwave IC will boost the growth monolithic microwave IC market in the region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of the monolithic microwave IC market due to the advancing of numerous vendors. Furthermore, the rise in the acceptance of rate of smartphones. Moreover, the rise in the utilization of mobile services is further anticipated to propel the growth monolithic microwave IC market in the region in the coming years.

