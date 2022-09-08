Submit Release
Bank Stabilization Project Scheduled on U.S. Highway 16 in Hill City

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
Contact: Isaac Schulz, Project Engineer, 605-440-1408

 

HILL CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says crews will begin a bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The project will take place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road.

The westbound lane will be closed, and westbound traffic will be directed to the center lane for the duration of the project. Flaggers will be used intermittently throughout the project and slight delays can be expected.

The prime contractor on the $74,000 project is Mainline Contracting of Rapid City, SD. The completion date for the project is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

