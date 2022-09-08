Bank Stabilization Project Scheduled on U.S. Highway 16 in Hill City

For Immediate Release: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

HILL CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says crews will begin a bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The project will take place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road.

The westbound lane will be closed, and westbound traffic will be directed to the center lane for the duration of the project. Flaggers will be used intermittently throughout the project and slight delays can be expected.

The prime contractor on the $74,000 project is Mainline Contracting of Rapid City, SD. The completion date for the project is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

