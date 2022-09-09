Christenson Transportation Named 2022 SmartWay® High Performer
For achieving a high-performance ranking in TL/Dry Van Truck Carrier in the “Carbon” & “All Metrics” recognition categories.
We constantly strive to be at the forefront of the trucking industry and to honor our core values as the carrier "Where the Truckers Truck".
— Don Christenson
Strafford, MO—Christenson Transportation has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a SmartWay® High Performer for achieving a high-performance ranking in TL/Dry Van Truck Carrier in the “Carbon” & “All Metrics” recognition categories.
Christenson Transportation Inc. has continued its commitment to track and report its carbon accounting practices for fourteen consecutive years. Based on the performance of Christenson Transportation Inc.’s freight transportation operations the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) SmartWay® has named Christenson Transportation Inc. a 2022 SmartWay® High Performer. Among the thousands of companies partnering with EPA through SmartWay®, Christenson Transportation achieved significant shipping and freight efficiencies that merited special recognition.
Christenson Transportation takes great pride in being a Certified 2022 SmartWay® High Performer. We feel that it is our obligation and desire to promote the values and ideology of SmartWay®’s commitment to the environment. We constantly strive to be at the forefront of the trucking industry and to honor our core values as the carrier "Where the Truckers Truck".
SmartWay® is a voluntary program that supports companies' initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from freight supply chain transportation activities. Operational strategies, data management tools, and verifiable technology support are provided. The SmartWay Partnership is a domestic and international freight and supply chain program that manages data for over 3500 partners across all domestic shipping modes in the US and Canada. SmartWay implements its goals to lower freight carbon footprints by conducting analysis and research of freight impacts, engaging with freight experts, anticipating, and responding to trends, developing strategic resources and communication strategies, and serving as an international model.
Christenson Transportation is a family-owned freight and logistics services company, established in 1979 and based in Strafford, Missouri. The company runs in the lower forty-eight states as well as parts of Canada. Christenson Transportation is a leading provider of specialized hauling for high-value, high-risk and time-sensitive cargo. Christenson Transportation prides itself on working only with quality drivers to provide value and safety to customers. Due to Christenson’s commitment to safety, the company has received multiple industry safety awards and is focused on continuing this strategy in the future. Christenson Transportation is “Where the Truckers Truck.” For more information about Christenson Transportation’s services or to become a Christenson Driver visit http://christensontrans.com/
