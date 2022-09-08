Metrology Services Market to See Growth at a Rate of 6.75% By 2028 with Lucrative Opportunities and Key Growth Factors

Metrology Services Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers And Competitive Analysis By 2028 | Hexagon AB, Carl Zeiss AG, Renishaw plc, Nikon Metrology Inc.

Metrology services market will reach at an estimated value of USD 15.4 billion by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 6.75% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increase in the security and safety concern is an essential factor driving the metrology services market.

Metrology services are the type of services which are offered to the industries for the purpose of measurement. It helps the organization to improve their productivity without affecting the requirement of the resource and they are extensively used in application such as aerospace, industrial, automotive, power generation and others.

Rise in the popularity of connected cars among population is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rise in the demand for electric, hybrid and luxury vehicles among population and rise in the mechanization in agriculture sector are the major factors among others boosting the metrology services market. Moreover, rise in the demand from emerging economies will further create new opportunities for metrology services market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes

Hexagon AB, Carl Zeiss AG, Renishaw plc, Nikon Metrology Inc., Quality Vision International, Optical Metrology Services Ltd, Perceptron, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Dimensional Metrology Services., Marand Precision, Verus Precision Ltd, CREAFORM, East Coast Metrology, LLC, Metalock Engineering Group, Metrology Services, Inc., Rice Lake Weighing System, Roberts Metrology Services, Precision Optical, Covalent Metrology Services, Greywall, Inc and Apex Alabama among other domestic and global players.

Key Questions Covered in the Metrology Services Market Report

**The report offers insight into Metrology Services demand outlook

**The market study also highlights projected sales growth for Metrology Services Market

**Metrology Services market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

**Metrology Services market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

**Identify potential investment/contract/expansion opportunities

**Drive your strategies in the right direction by understanding the impact of latest trends, market forecasts on your Metrology Services business

**Beat your competition through information on their operations, strategies and new projects

**Recent insights on the Metrology Services market will help users operating in the market to initiate transformational growth

Key Market Segmentation

Metrology services market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the metrology services market is segmented into coordinate measuring machines, optical digitizers and scanners.

The metrology services market is also segmented on the basis of application into automotive, aerospace, industrial, power generation and others.

By Region of Metrology Services market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

North America dominates the metrology services market due to rise in the demand for electric, hybrid and luxury vehicles among population and rise in the mechanization in agriculture sector in this region.

