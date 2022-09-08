Large Oval Springfree Trampoline Awarded The 2022 National Parenting Product Award Springfree Trampoline’s Large Oval Trampoline has been awarded the National Parenting Product Award for its unique, innovative and safe design.

Springfree Trampoline is Honored to Accept Prestigious Award from the NAPPA for their Sleek, Safe and Fun Trampoline

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline’s Large Oval Trampoline has been awarded the National Parenting Product Award for its unique, innovative and safe design. The Springfree Trampoline was engineered for parents by a father who cares deeply about children’s safety and childhood experiences.

The NAPPA Awards are focused on family and proudly share the best toys and baby and family products. They have been celebrating the best of the best in the toy industry for 31 years.

Springfree Trampoline is recognized by NAPPA for its innovative and patented design that has revolutionized trampolines, not only in the United States but also worldwide. With its springless design, flexible net and hidden frame, a Springfree Trampoline is truly the safest trampoline a parent can purchase, allowing kids to be kids and test their limits with safe outdoor play. Parents can also enjoy the clean aesthetic of a Springfree, allowing their backyard to remain sleek while incorporating safe adventures for their children.

During the NAPPA evaluation process of the Springfree Trampoline, a parent said, “I would give this 20 stars if I could. Since it was assembled, my boys have jumped on it every day and have invited their friends over to join in the joy.” Springfree is pleased to know that children across America and worldwide are safely and confidently finding fun while jumping on their trampolines.

We are honored to receive this award from the NAPPA,” said Amy McIntee, VP of Sales, North America. “We hope that children continue to spend time outdoors, enjoying nature and family time by jumping and playing on their Springfree trampoline.”

Those interested can visit www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1-877-JUMP-SAFE for more information about Springfree Trampoline.

About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1-877-JUMP-SAFE. ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About NAPPA:

Integrity and honesty are at the core of NAPPA Awards' mission. For over 32 years, the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) has been ensuring that parents purchase the highest quality products that help them connect and enjoy time with their families. NAPPA’s team of evaluators, along with parent and child testers, select the best baby gear, toys, apps, games, books, music, and other family must-haves year-round.