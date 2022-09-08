Jenny Lowe To Release Book About the Realities of Infertility
An honest and emotionally powerful story about the fight for motherhood.
Jenny is helping to break down the stigmas of infertility. Her story encourages everyone going through treatment to keep going, and to hold on to hope.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenny Lowe was 34 when she sought help from fertility specialists after unsuccessfully trying to conceive her first child. She was poked and prodded, as is to be expected. What she didn’t expect was the massive stigma that surrounds infertility. The sum total of her experience is captured in her new book, Saved By Hope, published by Muse Literary, which is an honest and emotional story of Jenny’s fight for motherhood and, ultimately, for her life. She recounts the raw and devastating reality surrounding the grief and loss that is so much a part of infertility, but also shines light on love, selflessness, and the one thing that can never be taken from her: Hope.
Reviews for Saved By Hope are glowing:
“I couldn’t flip through the pages quickly enough! I was gripped from the very beginning, eager to find out what happened. The writing is raw, moving, and beautifully illustrated. I felt like I had a front-row seat to this inspiring story of love, loss, and what true resilience looks like. This is book is inspirational and full of hope as Jenny takes readers on a journey through various challenges in life. She shows readers how to create hope in life even when the odds feel stacked against you. Thank you, Jenny, for birthing this beautiful book into the World. I recommend this book for those looking for hope in the midst of uncertainty. I will be sharing this book with my patients, and can see it being a huge asset in fertility clinics, and oncology units across the World. Grab your copy today, I promise you will leave this book with a new perspective on life, love, and what true hope looks like.”
—Andrea Blindt, Fertility specialized registered nurse, 4x international best-selling author, life and mindset coach
“Jenny shares the honest, raw and emotional journey that is infertility. I was gripped from the first chapter and felt enthralled reading her account of fertility treatments, cancer, surgeries, miscarriage and surrogacy— all of which were on her path to motherhood. This book so beautifully describes the determination, heartbreak and perseverance that is infertility and demonstrates the hope that is possible when you never give up.”
—Ariel Taylor, Fertility Therapist, experienced surrogate
“Jenny’s story of determination in the midst of illness, infertility, and surrogacy will provide information and inspiration to any who find themselves on a similar path to parenthood. Saved by Hope reminds us that through perseverance in the face of trial and with the love and support of family, we, too, can find hope to overcome obstacles that seem insurmountable.”
—Dr. Spencer Barney MD, FACOG: OBGYN
“At a time when you might feel most alone, Lowe’s Saved by Hope is a friend, a lifeline and a beacon of light. Any woman going through fertility treatments should read this book.” —Sara Connell bestselling author of Bringing in Finn “Saved By Hope is a beautiful and raw memoir of Jenny’s journey to becoming a mother. Her ability to be vulnerable and open up about such a pivotal moment in her life will undoubtedly tug at your heart. Jenny shares her story in a way that makes you feel you are right there with her, through the good news and the bad. It’s an admirable chronicle of hope, strength and courage.”
—Jaimie Selwa, Author of First There Was Me, The Journey to You
“Jenny’s story is both heartbreaking and inspirational. While many would have crumbled, Jenny shows us that we can sustain and persist through life’s most challenging times.”
—Monique Farook, founder, Infertility and Me Podcast
“Jenny’s honest approach to her writing takes you straight into the emotional rollercoaster of infertility and how we have to manage this overwhelming and invasive life experience as life just goes on. The calls keep coming delivering more bad news, that you just have to take in your stride and carry on. Jenny takes you on the journey through her and James’ experience of dealing with such news, that is all so unfair, and she manages to share all this in such a caring and compelling way that you can’t put the book down. Her story is one of such resilience and I know it will help so many people, so thank you Jenny for sharing.”
—Natalie Silverman, founder of The Fertility Podcast, co-founder of Fertility Matters at Work
“The vulnerability that Jenny shows by taking us on her raw but ‘hopeful’ journey to become a mother and create a family for her and her husband reminds us that nothing should be taken for granted. It’s safe to say that we have all been touched by infertility at some point, but this book reminds us that it can happen to anyone and that if and when it does you are not on an island alone dealing with it. The power of Jenny’s story is proof that we are all stronger than we think.”
—Jade Elliott, Morning News Anchor, KUTV and Host of the Baby Your Baby Podcast
“ . . .Jenny is helping to break down the stigmas of infertility. Her story encourages everyone going through treatment to keep going, and to hold on to hope. Her book is a lovely guide for anyone looking for personal guidance, a community, or sense of hope in challenging times.”
—Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh MD, MPH
Saved By Hope will be released September 13, 2022.
