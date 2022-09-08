Agency Processed Services-NDERFI2210

The State of Nebraska, Department of Education (NDE), is issuing this Request for Information (NDERFI2210) for the purpose of gathering responses from qualified vendors to purchase a product & service implementation towards accessing and managing data in multiple accounts/applications/systems of a cross-agency and provide grant access permissions (Multi account users with single sign on) from centralized application.

Written Questions regarding the project are due no later than September 15, 2022.

Project Documents in PDF – NDERFI2210 and Word – NDERFI2210 formats. Information is also available on the DAS site at https://das.nebraska.gov/materiel/purchasing/NDERFI2210/NDERFI2210.html