REAL ESTATE AGENTS & BROKERS IN THE US, MEXICO AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRIES TO SHARE LISTINGS
Major Multiple Listing Services Partner to Display Listings to Benefit Buyers, Sellers and Real Estate Professionals Internationally
We want to give our members a new way to connect to MLS listing content, earn referral income, and provide greater service for Buyers & Sellers globally.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest MLS in Georgia (FMLS) and Omni MLS, the largest MLS in Latin America, announced a data-sharing agreement that significantly increases cross-border opportunities for both organizations. The strategic partnership between America’s fourth largest MLS and Latin America’s largest MLS opens up vacation, second home, and real estate referral possibilities.
FMLS serves more than 65,000 brokers, agents, and partners throughout Georgia and Alabama, while Omni MLS provides services to thousands of real estate professionals throughout Mexico, Costa Rica, and 14 additional Latin American countries. In addition, FMLS brokers and agents will soon have access to listings in Puerto Rico through its partner data share agreement with Stellar MLS in Florida.
“With over 1 million retirees, expats, and second and vacation homeowners, Mexico and Costa Rica are the most popular destinations for Americans who want to live abroad or own a vacation home. They offer a low cost of living, a great climate, world-class cuisine, easy visas, and accessibility, as well as a high quality of life,” according to Jeremy Crawford, President and CEO of FMLS. “We want to give our members a new way to connect to MLS listing content, earn referral income, and provide greater service,” Crawford concludes.
As Atlanta becomes a true international hub, many residents in the Southeast are looking for vacation homes and second homes, and the proximity of Mexico and Latin America makes it especially appealing.
“We’re seeing a lot of movement from a relocation standpoint between Atlanta and Latin America, and vice versa,” states Ross E. Buck, CEO of Omni MLS. “There are so many opportunities, and with affordable inventory, this is a win-win for both MLSs,” Buck concludes.
The agreement provides local brokers and agents in both MLSs with direct, real-time access to reliable listing data from each other’s markets. In addition, FMLS and Omni MLS adhere to listing data standards, making this a seamless partnership.
According to both organizations, it’s the right time to break geographical boundaries in data so brokers and agents can be more efficient and expansive. The combined MLS footprint allows FMLS members to focus on what’s best for real estate professionals and consumers. With housing inventory continuing to be low, this provides brokers and agents of both MLSs with greater networking and referral opportunities.
About FMLS:
The First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded 65 years ago by eight brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. FMLS is the fourth largest MLS in the U.S., and as Georgia’s largest MLS, it serves 65,000 members and partners in their home state and through datashares and MLS relationships in Alabama. In addition, its world-class technology platform and FMLS Training Institute fuel the growth of agents, brokers, and appraisers across the region. Find out more at FirstMLS.com.
About Omni MLS:
Omni MLS is the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Mexico and 15 additional countries in Latin America, with thousands of subscribers. They are experiencing massive growth in the region, not only in Mexico and Costa Rica but with many additional Latin American countries expected to join by the end of 2022. They believe that having professional standards, ongoing training, and accurate data helps everyone transact real estate more effectively. See OmniMLS.com for more information.
