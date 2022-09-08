Back-2-School Ultimate Health-Promoting Work From Home Guide — New Phil Zen Design Blog Post For Daily Routine & Set Up
The most important starting point for maximizing at-home work productivity is to improve your health—physical and mental. Your set up plays a significant role
The most important starting point for maximizing at-home work productivity is to improve your health—physical and mental. We explore how in our Ultimate Guide
The new blog post describes some of the most impactful adjustments people can make to significantly improve their wellness as they work from home or in an office.
“The purpose of this post is to assist readers in improving their wellness by making simple changes which go a long way.” said post author Philippe
The post explores how to improve your physical health through movement and ergonomics, improve mental health through daily routines and interior design, and set up your workspace accordingly to be healthier and more productive.
“We all know sitting all day is bad for us.” Gryc explained. “Most people ignore that the bad effects of continuous sitting can’t simply be undone by going to the gym. Much like eating an apple doesn’t cancel out the effects of smoking. Since many of us have little choice but to sit for long periods throughout the workday, we must implement solutions, such as active sitting.”
