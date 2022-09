Back-2-School Ultimate Health-Promoting Work From Home Guide — New Phil Zen Design Blog Post For Daily Routine & Set Up

The most important starting point for maximizing at-home work productivity is to improve your health—physical and mental. Your set up plays a significant role Getting into a routine helps daytime alertness and quality sleep. Simple obvious recommendations go a long way There are many different active chair designs to chose from. Which one will best fit you?

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TORONTO, ONTARIO (September 8, 2022)— Back to School is the ideal moment to reassess your daily routine and setup if you work from home or in an office. The Phil Zen Design blog post published today looks at how your mental and physical health can be improved at your desk with simple changes.The new blog post describes some of the most impactful adjustments people can make to significantly improve their wellness as they work from home or in an office.“The purpose of this post is to assist readers in improving their wellness by making simple changes which go a long way.” said post author PhilippeThe post explores how to improve your physical health through movement and ergonomics, improve mental health through daily routines and interior design, and set up your workspace accordingly to be healthier and more productive.“We all know sitting all day is bad for us.” Gryc explained. “Most people ignore that the bad effects of continuous sitting can’t simply be undone by going to the gym. Much like eating an apple doesn’t cancel out the effects of smoking. Since many of us have little choice but to sit for long periods throughout the workday, we must implement solutions, such as active sitting .”About Phil Zen DesignPhil Zen Design is an online lifestyle-and-furniture retailer headquartered in Toronto. Phil Zen Design provides products and solutions to help people who work at home find the right balance between comfort, office practicalities, healthy living, and family cohesion. Philippe Gryc founded Phil Zen Design in 2019 to enable a shift in interior cultures by recommending outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.