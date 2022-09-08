Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - September 8, 2022
Peer-to-peer content sharing for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is the industry’s ONLY peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building and design community in Canada.
This network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more. Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular e-Newsletters. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
Top news this week is courtesy of Fast Company who bring us a news story that solves two problems with one unique solution. Each day, about 54,000 tonnes of PPE waste travels to landfills, often winding up in the ocean. Researchers at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia have spent more than a year testing the possibility of reusing PPE—in concrete. The building material is versatile, but it has poor tensile strength, meaning it can break easily under tension. Reinforcing concrete makes it more durable and more flexible, which the scientists found they could achieve using the plastic in PPE. Nitrile gloves are made of a synthetic rubber polymer; masks contain polypropylene fibers; and gowns have a blend of polyethylene and polypropylene, both plastic polymers. All three successfully strengthened concrete in testing.
The top video is courtesy of TechFreeze who give us a unique look at home upgrade ideas to create hidden spaces. Safety is the most important thing for us and our families. One of the best ways to achieve this is to have secret spaces in our homes.
More content shares from members include:
• CarbonCure Technologies: Webinar on September 15 - How Being Sustainable Beat Out My Competition
• IAPMO: IAPMO Board of Directors Creates Diversity Subcommittee
• Bridgit: How Spartan Contracting Co. seamlessly integrated Bridgit Bench with Salesforce
• The Royal Architecture Institute of Canada: Last chance to submit a proposal for the RAIC 2023 Conference on Architecture
• Skyline Group: Lansdowne heritage Culture Building Keeps its Charm with a Safety Guardrail and Access Ladder
• Sonata Design: Which is best for you, Decorative or Functional drapery?
• Marshield: Lead Lined Cabinet Design and Considerations When Ordering
• Sustainable Buildings Canada: COMPASS Energy Modelling Benchmarking Webinar
• STACK Construction Technologies: 3 Vital Areas Your Preconstruction Team Should Focus On
• Kee Safety Canada: Protect Against the Major Fall Hazards on Construction Sites
• Bodaq | Nelcos Distribution: Bodaq New Catalog ’23: What’s New?
