Charis Bible College Donates $250,000 to City of Woodland Park
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Charis Bible College gifted the city of Woodland Park with a $250,000 donation.
“It is our joy to freely give back to the community we call home,” stated Billy Epperhart, CEO of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College. “It has always been our desire to be a good neighbor, and I believe this donation is just one of many ways in which we can help assist Woodland Park during this time of continuous growth,” Epperhart continued. “We are so thankful to this City and will always be looking for ways to contribute, whether that be through our network of volunteers helping around the community, our students supporting the city’s industries, or Charis financially blessing the first responders or many amazing small businesses and non-profits.”
“I speak on behalf of the entire city when expressing gratitude to Charis for this remarkable gift,” said Michael Lawson, Woodland Park’s City Manager. “This donation will be put to good use, particularly in alleviating the strain on infrastructure in regard to our long-term water supply,” Lawson continued. “We are grateful for Charis’s continued efforts in assisting our community as we look forward to a bright, healthy future for all residents.”
In total, the ministry has been honored to give the Woodland Park community over $800,000 in gifts and funding to various organizations.
Please direct all contact to Public Relations at: PublicRelations@awmcharis.com
PHOTO CAPTION:
Left to Right: Debbie Miller, President of The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce;
Robert Zuluaga, Woodland Park City Council Member;
Frank Connors, Woodland Park City Council Member;
Michael Lawson, Woodland Park City Manager;
Billy Epperhart, CEO of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College;
Andrew Wertz, Sr. Vice President Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College;
And Mike Pickett, VP of Charis Bible College. (Photo Courtesy of Charis Bible College)
Charis Bible College
