At 10.5% CAGR, Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Worth US$ 64.46 Billion by 2029

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Focuses on Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunities by 2029

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. This wide ranging report encompasses thorough analysis of Healthcare industry with respect to several factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. A team of innovative analysts, research experts, statisticians, forecasters and economists work firmly to present with this advanced and all-inclusive market research report. Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) business research report is mainly delivered in the format of PDF and spreadsheets where PPT can also be provided depending upon client’s request.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the point-of-care testing (POCT) market which was USD 29 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 64.46 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Download Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=point-care-testing-poct-market

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Abbott (U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

BD (U.S.)

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Danaher (U.S.)

Sekisui Diagnostics (U.S.)

Trinity Biotech (Ireland)

bioMérieux (France)

EKF Diagnostics (Germany)

In this competitive market place, businesses are always in effort to seek better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. The first class Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market report provides strategically analyzed market research analysis and observant business insights into the most relevant markets of the clients. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. When Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) report goes along with right tools and technology, it also helps tackle uncertain challenges for the business.

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

Point-of-care testing is defined as testing that may be done in close proximity to the patient and allows a medical choice to be taken immediately based on the results and monitoring. Point-of-care testing (POCT), also known as with-patient testing, allows doctors to assess accurate real-time, lab-quality diagnostic results in minutes rather than hours. It guarantees that patients get the most effective and efficient care possible, whenever and wherever they need it.

POC tests are not as highly preferred as central laboratory tests because of low volume and high cost. This puts additional strain on the billing system, which must give distinct codes for POC tests. This might result in billing errors by inexperienced or newly hired employees and failure to enter data into the data management system due to mismatched test codes.

Browse Full Report Along With Facts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/point-care-testing-poct-market

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Scope and Market Size

The point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, prescription, application, end-user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product:

Glucose Monitoring

Strips

Meters

Lancets

BNP

D-dimer

CK-MB

Myoglobin

Others

Technology:

Lateral flow assays

Dipsticks

Microfluidics

Molecular diagnostics

Immunoassays

Agglutination assays

Flow-through

Solid phase

Biosensors

Prescription:

OTC testing

Prescription-based testing

Application:

Cardio metabolic testing

Infectious disease testing

Nephrology testing

Drug-of-Abuse (DoA) testing

Blood glucose testing

Pregnancy testing

Cancer biomarker testing

Other applications

End-user:

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Research laboratories

Home-care settings

Others

Distribution Channel:

Direct tender

Retail Pharmacies

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, By Region:

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

Advantages of this Market Report:

Investigation of the changing serious elements of the business and grasping the engaging quality remainder of different items/arrangements/advances in the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market.

Advanced outlook toward factors driving and controlling the development of the market

Comprehensive analysis of the key product segments and their growth estimation for easy understanding

Provides a competitive edge to the companies operating in the market

Strategic recommendations to the established companies as well as new entrants in the industry

In-depth analysis of market segments and complete insights of the market to assist in formulating investment strategies

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=point-care-testing-poct-market

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players dominating the Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) in this industry vertical?

Table of Contents: Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) in Healthcare Industry

7 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Product Type

8 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Modality

9 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Type

10 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Mode

11 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by End User

12 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Geography

13 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

Check Complete Table of Contents with List of Table and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=point-care-testing-poct-market

Top Trending Reports of Healthcare Industry:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/at-cagr-of-850-drug-delivery-market-estimated-to-reach-usd-280061-million-by-2029-2022-09-08?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/artificial-intelligence-in-ultrasound-imaging-market-augmented-to-exhibit-the-value-of-usd-131424-million-by-2028-2022-09-08?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tracheostomy-products-market-size-company-profiles-and-key-figures-reviewed-in-latest-research-by-2028-2022-09-08?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pre-hospital-blood-warmer-market-regional-analysis-insights-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-2028-2022-09-08?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/robot-assisted-percutaneous-coronary-intervention-pci-market-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-3685-in-the-forecast-period-to-2028-2022-09-08?mod=search_headline

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.