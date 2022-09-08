Building Competence and Skills through Sofema Online Virtual Aviation Academy
What is Sofema Online? The place to go for EASA Regulatory compliant and vocational training courses. Details are available belowSOFIA, BULGARIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com looks at what is on offer for aspiring aviation professionals.
Introduction
Sofema Online has been created as an online Virtual Aviation Academy – A Go to Place for EASA Regulatory Compliant and Vocational Training Courses. Additional details are available at www.sofemaonline.com
What is on Offer?
» Online Aviation Regulatory Training
» EASA Regulatory Training Online
» EASA Aviation Regulations Online Training
Who is Sofema Online?
» Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is a web-based online training platform:
- Focused on delivering high-quality online regulatory and vocational courses in the field of aviation.
- Compliant within the scope of EASA, FAA, and other regulatory environments.
- Together with additional competence-building courses provides for vocational training within the scope of the applicable regulatory environment.
Sofema Online is recognized by Competent Authorities as an organisation that provides online Regulatory and Vocational Training and together with Sofema Aviation Services the organisation has issued more than 60 000 certificates from 2008 (To July 2022).
Sofema Online Enrollment Goal for 2022
» Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is on target during 2022 to enroll over 24,000 delegates to EASA, FAA & other leading Regulatory Training Courses.
How Sofema Online is Client Focused
» The approach of the SOL team is to provide online training as a cost-effective approach to enable the delivery of regulatory compliant and competence building vocational regulatory compliant material, supported where possible with additional practical content.
» Example is available on SAS aviation training support library.
More About SOL - Sofema Online - More than an Online Training Platform.
» The clients can Consider SOL as their Career Development Partner;
» SOL offers multiple opportunities for accelerated learning.
A FOC product demonstration is available by visiting "Courses" and searching the keyword “sample” - there are 5 courses to choose from.
Sofema Online Enrollment could not be Easier!
» An account is created by clicking the Register button on the top right.
» An activation email containing an activation link, username and password will be sent.
» The delegate can now start browsing SOL courses.
» The delegate clicks on Enroll and the chosen course will be added to the cart.
» The delegate will then be redirected to the checkout page.
» Payment can be made via Bank Transfer / Pay Pal or Credit Card.
» Sofema Online Offers an Industry Leading Discount Program.
Sofema Offers Substantial Discounts
» For Multiple Course Enrollments SOL wants to provide the delegates with a leading Discount Program - Request with an offer with a proforma invoice is available at team@sassofia.com.
The delegate can become the Administrator of the company
The company administrator acts as the interface with the Sofema Online Admin Team – Plus he/she has additional rights including:
» Overview of the company's team training progress, the time spent on the course /monthly, daily, and hourly.
» Review of their scores on the final exam.
» Print Their Certificates.
Next Steps
Additional details regarding the training options and available discounts are available at the website www.sofemaonline.com or by email at team@sassofia.com.
